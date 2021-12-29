Tobey Maguire Named Favorite Spider-Man of Survey Public

Hrishikesh Bhardwaj 29 seconds ago

In celebration of the release of ‘Spider-Man: No Return Home‘, a IGN American did a survey of its readers to decide which version of the hero was the best of all time, considering both movies, animated series and comics.‎‎

The most interesting thing is that, this time, we had a 1v1 duel system, like Peter Parker vs. Miles Morales or Gwen Stacy vs. Spider-Pig.‎

‎With a percentage of 91.3%, Tobey Maguire, from the movie trilogy of Sam Raimi, won the victory over all other versions, winning 19,500 of the 21,400 duels he played.

The original franchise had an incredible global reach, grossing $2.5 billion. Furthermore, its importance to the success of the superhero genre is considerable. ‎

‎In second place, we have Peter Parker from ‘Marvel’s Spider-Man‘, acclaimed electronic game from Insomniac Games, winning 89.6% of his duels.

Tom Holland, the star of Marvel Studios, managed to come in third with a winning percentage of 88.9%, while Peter B. Parker and Miles Morales de ‘Spider-Man on the Spiderverse‘ closed the top five. ‎

Despite the campaign that calls for the realization of ‘The Spectacular Spider-Man 3‘, Andrew Garfield appeared only in seventh position, behind Peter Parker of the ‘Ultimate Spiderman‘.

