Tomb Raider Trilogy to be Epic’s Last Free Offer of the Year

If it happens, it must be the biggest offer the owner of Fortnite has ever made.

Before Epic Games started their Christmas campaign distributing one free game per day, a rumor revealed and hit the first game, Shenmue 3. Now another list reveals that the last offer of the year that Epic will make on December 30th, will be the Tomb Raider reboot trilogy. The list was published on the /EpicGamesPC subreddit on the 27th, and Mages of Mystralia and Moving Out are out. This list may have some credibility.

After great games like Prey and Control, now it’s Lara Croft’s turn in triple dose. Tomorrow (30) is the last day of the Epic and Tomb Raider, Rise of the Tomb Raider and Shadow of the Tomb Raider they must arrive together at once. This would be one of the biggest (if not the biggest) Epic Games offerings on free games so far.

Interestingly so far, only Rise of the Tomb Raider is available on the Epic Store. The rumor suggests, then, that the other games should arrive in the store and will be available for purchase later. The PC gamer doesn’t love the Epic Store to buy a game he could be buying on Steam. However, there is no denying that the store is improving over time, apart from the promotions that are sometimes better than on the Valve platform.



According to French website Dealabs, which started the rumor by pointing to Shenmue 3 as the first game, said that tomorrow’s offer, without saying what it is, will be available until January 6, when the Epic Store’s Christmas promotion ends. . Also, both Dealabs and the Reddit post say today’s game will be Salt and Sanctuary.

Also according to Dealabs, the game would be offered on the 22nd, at first, but Mutant Year Zero: Road to Eden took its place. Salt and Sanctuary will feature a sequel called Salt and Sacrifice that will be exclusive to the Epic Store on PC. The game still doesn’t have a release date and it’s not known if it will be a temporary exclusive to Epic.

With so many offers, Epic Games, from time to time, gives repeat games. If it was a figurine, it could even be exchanged with someone.

