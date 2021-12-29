Top ten games released in 2021, according to Metacritic | Action games

The year 2021 had several important releases in the games industry, with high ratings by the public and critics, such as Disco Elysium, Hades and Forza Horizon 5. One of the platforms used to assess the reception of games is Metacritic, known for aggregating analysis of various game sites and publish a kind of average between the grades. Thinking about it, the TechAll separated the best rated games of the year across all platforms: PlayStation 5 (PS5), Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, PlayStation 4 (PS4), Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Android devices, iPhone (iOS) and PC. Check out more details about each of the games below.

The detective game Disco Elysium: The Final Cut was the top-rated title in 2021 according to the Metacritic website — Photo: Disclosure/Skybound Games

The Metacritic system has scores from 0 to 100, the “Metascore”, which uses the concept of weighted average. In it, some vehicles carry more weight in their grades than others, based on their quality and reliability.

You must have at least 4 reviews from sites registered on Metacritic to get a Metascore. When a game gets a rating above 90 and has reviews of at least 15 different vehicles, it earns the “Must play” badge, which classifies it as a game worth playing.

1. Elysium Disc: The Final Cut – PS5, XBSX/S, PS4, XB, SW, iOS, And, PC

In this adventure and RPG game filled with suspense and mysteries, players become detectives in the city of Revachol, where a murder has been committed and needs to be investigated. For that, you’ll need to interact with various characters in search of information and use different skills to try to extract what they don’t want to say.

There are several ways to solve the problems depending on the player’s approach. The game also has a mechanic called “Thought Cabinet”, where the detective can gain new advantages or disadvantages depending on the type of thoughts in your head. The Final Cut version also added voice acting for all characters and some new missions.

Disco Elysium is an adventure-RPG game in which players must solve a murder through different approaches — Photo: Play/Steam

2. The House in Fata Morgana: Dreams of the Revenants Edition – SW

Fans of visual novel-style adventure games need to know The House in Fata Morgana, a deep story that spans several eras. In the game, users own a cursed mansion and, through it, can see events from different periods, discovering all the tragedies that hit the previous owners to try to break the curse.

The “Dreams of the Revenants Edition” version includes two expansions: A Requiem for Innocence, which talks about the origins of the curse, and “Reincarnation” which shows an alternate version of the characters, currently reincarnated.

The House in Fata Morgana is a visual novel style game with great mysteries in a cursed mansion — Photo: Reproduction/Steam

3. Hades – PS5, XBSX/S, PS4, XB, SW, PC

A “Rogue” style action game, Hades, tells the story of Zagreus, son of the underworld god who wants to escape to the surface. As in other Rogue-style games, Zagreus’ path is randomly generated with different rooms, enemies and traps at each new attempt, in which he will die and be reborn several times before he manages to complete his objective.

Between each onslaught, the player can earn points to strengthen and meet other gods and heroes from Greek mythology who may be willing to collaborate with their journey, as well as unlocking different weapons that allow for different styles of gameplay.

Hades is a popular Rogue-style action game in which players die multiple times and grow stronger with each attempt — Photo: Play/Steam

The new chapter of Microsoft’s racing game franchise has brought one of the best experiences of the year on Xbox consoles and on the PC. In Forza Horizon 5 it is possible to participate in a car festival that takes place in Mexico, in an open world with the biggest map ever made for the series, featuring different races, missions, events and more. The visual part of the game has beautiful graphics and a lot of variety of biome and weather conditions, such as beaches, mountains, jungles, volcanoes, sand storms and tropical rains.

Forza Horizon 5 brings the largest map in the series with a great variety of biomes and weather conditions in Mexico — Photo: Reproduction/Steam

5. Final Fantasy XIV: Endwalker – PS5, PS4, PC

Square Enix’s acclaimed MMORPG took a new peak in popularity with the arrival of its Endwalker expansion. The novelty completes the current saga of the game with an intense journey that will take players to the Moon.

In terms of gameplay, the fourth expansion of the game increases the level limit of characters from 80 to 90, adds two new classes, new dungeons, raids and more areas, such as Garlemald, Thavnair and Radz-at-Han. The game had such a significant increase in new users that the servers couldn’t take it: sales were eventually suspended until there were spots for everyone. Remember that, to play the expansion, you must have the game Final Fantasy XIV: A Realm Reborn.

Final Fantasy 14: Endwalker brings the end of a long confrontation in the game and several new features in its gameplay, such as an increase in the level cap — Photo: Play/Steam

After many years in development, Raz’s new adventure was finally released in 2021. Psychonauts 2 is an adventure and platform game that continues the story of Razputin “Raz” Aquato, a young man with psychic talents who finally fulfills his dream of joining a mind investigation task force, the Psychonauts.

To unravel the criminals’ evil plans, Raz and the other Psychonauts need to get inside the villains’ minds, presented as complex platforming stages. Once inside them, you will also have to face enemies that represent thoughts, such as “doubts” and “regrets”, with the use of physical blows and even Pyrokinesis.

In Psychonauts 2, Raz will have to penetrate criminals' minds to extract information from them and thwart their plans — Photo: Reproduction/Steam

Microsoft’s plane simulator franchise has always had a great reputation on the PC, but 2021 marked the year it arrived on Xbox consoles as well. In Flight Simulator, users can travel around the world with a wide variety of different aircraft to fly. The game uses satellite information transformed into 3D visuals directly in the game and even receives constant updates to increase the level of detail in certain places, such as tourist cities and airports.

Microsoft Flight Simulator Brings Gorgeous Scenery for Gamers to Fly Over, Now Also on Xbox consoles — Photo: Playback/Microsoft Store

8. Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1+2 – PS5, XBSX/S, PS4, XB, SW, PC

Classic skateboarding games with “arcade” elements from PlayStation One, Nintendo 64 and Dreamcast have been remade for current consoles, with graphics and gameplay improvements. Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1+2 has some of the greatest athletes of all time, including the legendary Tony Hawk and Brazilians Bob Burnquist and Letícia Bufoni. Players need to complete objectives on the different tracks, such as collecting SKATE letters, destroying objects across the scene and reaching difficult areas to perform tricks.

Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 1+2 reproduces all the excitement of classic games with updated visuals — Photo: Reproduction/Microsoft Store

9. Mass Effect: Legendary Edition – PS4, XB, PC

The Mass Effect action RPG trilogy was relaunched for current consoles with remastered visuals, which come to resemble a remake in the case of the first game. In Mass Effect 1, 2 and 3, users assume the role of Commander Shepard, who, along with his crew, must face the threat of a mechanical race called the Reapers.

The game blends shooting elements and tactical approaches to battles with deep dialogues, decision-making and relationships, just like in an RPG. One of the most interesting details of the original games is also still available: the possibility to load your save with details and decisions from one game to another until the end of the story.

Mass Effect: Legendary Edition brings Commander Shepard's trilogy of games against the Reaper threat, with support for transitioning saves between chapters — Photo: Playback/Steam

10. Chicory: A Colorful Tale – PS5, PS4, SW

From the same creator of Wandersong comes another charming adventure called Chicory: A Colorful Tale. Initially, all was well in a happy world inhabited by thinking animals, when suddenly all colors disappeared and the world was black and white.

A caretaker dog then decides to borrow, without permission, the artist’s brush and return the colors to the world. With gameplay of exploration, puzzle and painting, players face a darkness that consumes colors and need to find out if they are worthy of wielding Chicory’s brush.

Chicory: Colorful Tale oozes charm in a colorful adventure by the same creator of Wandersong — Photo: Reproduction/Steam