Top tourist destinations for 2022, according to Lonely Planet guide | Tourism and Travel

Lonely Planet tour guide has launched its traditional annual book of best destinations, with travel suggestions for 2022 and with the expectation that the pandemic situation will allow for a further reopening of tourism.

Holidays and optional points for 2022: see calendar

Cheap airfare: how to search

Best in Travel is divided between countries, regions and cities that, according to the Lonely Planet team, “offer a range of breathtaking experiences to inspire and excite.”

“Of course we are living in a complex scenario for travel,” adds the guide.

“As the global pandemic continues to impact the world, we are striving to balance travel and safety, and a sense of caution against our infinite desire to travel. In this way, our 2022 list is as much a wish list for the future as it is. a list of places to visit right now.”

See the full list below, which is led by the Cook Islands (in the category of countries), the Icelandic Westfjords (in the category of regions) and New Zealand’s Auckland (in the category of cities).

Last year, at the height of the pandemic and amid restrictions on travel, Lonely Planet had held its 2021 edition in a celebration of sustainable and local travel. And before that, in the 2020 edition, the Amazon Forest had entered the top 10 of main regions.

Best destinations for 2022, according to Best in Travel

– Cook Islands: South of the Pacific Ocean, midway between Australia and the west coast of South America, is an archipelago of 15 islands described as “drops of land across 2 million square kilometers of wild blue Pacific” and “at once remote and accessible, modern and traditional”.

– Auckland, New Zealand: New Zealand’s most populous city has a lively urban life but also easy access to beaches and nature reserves. “It’s no wonder that Auckland is constantly cited as one of the best cities in the world for quality of life,” says the guide.

– Atlanta, United States

– Gyeongju, South Korea

– Westfjords (Western Fjords), Iceland: A region visited by only 10% of Icelandic tourists, according to Lonely Planet, the Western Fjords are the place “where the dramatic Icelandic landscapes reach their climax and where mass tourism disappears”. The mountainous region has beaches, fjords and waterfalls.

– West Virginia, United States

– Kent Coast, United Kingdom

– Puerto Rico, United States

– Atacama Desert, Chile