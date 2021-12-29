Torto Arado is the best-selling book on Amazon in 2021; check out full list – Culture

The book crooked plow, of the writer and geographer from Salvador Itamar Vieira Junior, was the best-selling book in Brazil by Amazon in 2021, according to data released by the company. winner of Tortoise Award 2020 and the Oceans Award 2020, is a magical epic about two sisters who live in the backlands of Bahia, the accident that unites them, and complex themes like racism and the fight for land.

In addition to the book by Itamar, the first place last year, Small Anti-Racist Manual, of the philosopher Djamila Ribeiro, continued to appear in the best sellers list, also maintaining the racial discussion at the top of Brazilian readings. The list also includes the author of finance Thiago Nigro, with From a thousand to a million: Without cutting the coffee, and the coach Paulo Vieira, with the power of action.

In international literature, the work of Taylor Jenkins Reid, The seven husbands of Evelyn Hugo, gained many readers with LGBTQIA+ and Latino representation. Other featured novels include Love & Gelato, the first in the Jenna Evans Welch trilogy, ceiling for two Beth O’Leary and that’s how it ends, by Colleen Hoover. George Orwell’s books, which entered the public domain this year, occupied two positions with 1984 and The Animal Revolution. Other nonfiction follow the list as smarter than the devil, by Napoleon Hill, the power of habit, by Charles Duhigg, and the courage to be imperfect, by Brené Brown.

Fantasy books also made the list this year, including Cutting thorns and roses – vol. 1, by Sarah J. Maas, the red queen, from Victoria Aveyard and The Cruel Prince (Vol. 1 – The People of the Air), by Holly Black.

Check out the list of the top 25 best sellers among Brazilian readers: