Torto Arado is the best-selling book on Amazon in 2021; check out full list – Culture

The book crooked plow, of the writer and geographer from Salvador Itamar Vieira Junior, was the best-selling book in Brazil by Amazon in 2021, according to data released by the company. winner of Tortoise Award 2020 and the Oceans Award 2020, is a magical epic about two sisters who live in the backlands of Bahia, the accident that unites them, and complex themes like racism and the fight for land.
In addition to the book by Itamar, the first place last year, Small Anti-Racist Manual, of the philosopher Djamila Ribeiro, continued to appear in the best sellers list, also maintaining the racial discussion at the top of Brazilian readings. The list also includes the author of finance Thiago Nigro, with From a thousand to a million: Without cutting the coffee, and the coach Paulo Vieira, with the power of action.
In international literature, the work of Taylor Jenkins Reid, The seven husbands of Evelyn Hugo, gained many readers with LGBTQIA+ and Latino representation. Other featured novels include Love & Gelato, the first in the Jenna Evans Welch trilogy, ceiling for two Beth O’Leary and that’s how it ends, by Colleen Hoover. George Orwell’s books, which entered the public domain this year, occupied two positions with 1984 and The Animal Revolution. Other nonfiction follow the list as smarter than the devil, by Napoleon Hill, the power of habit, by Charles Duhigg, and the courage to be imperfect, by Brené Brown.
Fantasy books also made the list this year, including Cutting thorns and roses – vol. 1, by Sarah J. Maas, the red queen, from Victoria Aveyard and The Cruel Prince (Vol. 1 – The People of the Air), by Holly Black.
Check out the list of the top 25 best sellers among Brazilian readers:
- crooked plow, by Itamar Vieira Junior
- Smarter than the devil, by Napoleon Hill
- From a thousand to a million: Without cutting the coffee, by Thiago Nigro
- 1984, by George Orwell
- The seven husbands of Evelyn Hugo, by Taylor Jenkins Reid
- The Power of Habit: Why We Do What We Do in Life and Business, by Charles Duhigg
- The Animal Revolution, by George Orwell
- liars, by E.Lockhart
- rich dad poor dad, by Robert T. Kiyosaki
- Mindset: The New Psychology of Success, by Carol S. Dweck
- the courage to be imperfect, by Brené Brown
- Cutting thorns and roses – vol. 1, by Sarah J. Maas
- the morning miracle, by Hal Elrod
- the red queen, by Victoria Aveyard
- maybe you should talk to someone, by Lori Gottlieb
- ceiling for two, by Beth O’leary
- the five languages of love, by Gary Chapman
- 12 Rules for Living: An Antidote to Chaos, by Jordan B. Peterson
- that’s how it ends, by Colleen Hoover
- the power of action, by Paulo Vieira
- Who thinks gets rich: The legacy, by Napoleon Hill
- love & gelato, by Jenna Evans Welch
- small anti-racist manual, by Djamila Ribeiro
- Fast and Slow: Two Ways of Thinking, by Daniel Kahneman
- The Cruel Prince (Vol. 1 – The People of the Air), by Holly Black