Toyota to have Corolla Cross GR-S in Brazil

Toyota Corolla Cross GR-S will have 1.8 Hybrid engine and CVT transmission. SUV will have an exclusive look compared to other versions

The Toyota Corolla Cross will gain its GR-Sport version in the first half of 2022. A sporty-looking SUV will have a 1.8 Hybrid engine and CVT transmission. Visual will follow that of the Asian model presented in September.

Motor

As in the model presented in Asia, the Corolla Cross GR-S will feature the 1.8 Hybrid set with a combined power of 123 hp. The torque was not revealed by the manufacturer. The gasoline thruster yields 101 hp of power at 5,200 revolutions when fueled with ethanol, and 98 hp also at 5,200 rpm when fueled with gasoline, and 14.5 kgfm of torque at 3,600 rpm (fueled with ethanol or gasoline). This engine works together with two electric motors (MG1 and MG2) with 72 horsepower and 16.6 kgfm of torque. Transmission is CVT with planetary gears.

Corolla GR-S look

The Toyota Corolla Cross GR-S has a unique front bumper with a new honeycomb main grille in black. The grid has a bar at the top to house the manufacturer’s logo. The lower air intake also has honeycomb elements and features a silver Skyd Plate.

At the ends of the bumper, there are two false air intakes that house the auxiliary lights.

On the side, the SUV has a silver appliqué on the wheel boxes on the black bar that runs along the side.

In the rear, the Toyota Corolla GR-S follows the look of the other versions while keeping the same bumper. The only change is the Skyd Plate in silver tone and with highlighted elements.

Photo | Toyota/Disclosure

Inside

Inside, the black tone is predominant, from the seats to the ceiling and door linings. The dark color is broken up with the silver tone on the door handles and handles and also on the center console.

