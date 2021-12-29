Traders see gains for emerging assets after July 2022

(Bloomberg) — Investors are betting on an appreciation of emerging market assets in 2022, in the wake of controlling inflation and accelerating growth. However, gains are only expected in the second half.

That’s the consensus among banks like Goldman Sachs, Morgan Stanley and JPMorgan Chase, who spoke with Bloomberg about the outlook for stocks, bonds and currencies of developing countries in the new year. Among the highlights, they expect a recovery in the Chinese stock market and gains for bonds in local currency from countries like Poland, Czech Republic and Hungary.

The expected mid-year recovery would mark a turning point for a segment that is about to end its worst year since 2018. Although the 2021 narrative was dominated by rising consumer prices, uneven vaccination campaigns against Covid-19 and the dollar driven by the Federal Reserve’s monetary tightening expectations, better variables could come into play later in the year.

Investors are already seeing signs of recovery as central banks are determined to fight inflation by raising interest rates, while a spike in US growth could give developing economies an advantage, they say.

“2021 was a year in which developed markets outpaced emerging markets in economic growth, and that needs to be reversed,” said Tai Hui, chief Asian market strategist at JPMorgan Asset Management in Hong Kong.

Rising vaccination rates in some economies will offer a more favorable scenario, in addition to signs of stabilization of problems affecting supply chains, says Hui. US interest rates may also remain below global inflation, intensifying the search for returns.

That would be a welcome change in the fortunes of investors in countries whose economies account for more than half of the world’s GDP. The MSCI indicator of emerging market equities is down more than 5% this year, trading near its lowest level since 2001 against US equities. Local currency debt may end the year with the worst performance since 2015, while dollar bonds are heading to their third low since the 2008 global financial crisis.

These disappointments highlight how growth rates among emerging nations have failed to keep pace with richer countries. While the expansion of developing economies was, on average, 2.5 percentage points faster than that of developed countries before the pandemic, that rate has dropped to 1.3 percentage points this year, in part due to a lack of stimulus to fight. against the pandemic, say investors.

But with the Fed’s policy turn to tighten monetary policy and signal three interest rate hikes in 2022, US growth could peak. And that, along with a pick-up in economic activity in emerging markets, could help to widen the gap again.

