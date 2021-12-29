Transfer sent by Bolsonaro to Bahia is insufficient, says Jaques Wagner

posted on 12/28/2021 2:34 PM / updated on 12/28/2021 2:37 PM



Rui Costa, governor of Bahia, visits cities hit by rain – (credit: Camila Souza/GOVBA)

The federal government transferred, this Tuesday (28/12), the amount of R$ 200 million for actions to face the consequences caused by the rain in Bahia. Senator Jaques Wagner (PT-BA), president of the Senate Environment Commission and who is at the head of the task force together with the state governor, Rui Castro, warned that the amount will be insufficient for all the damage to the site.

There are 116 affected areas, 100 municipalities in a state of emergency, 31,405 homeless, 31,391 displaced, 358 wounded and 20 dead, according to the Civil Defense and Protection Superintendence (Sudec).

Heading to the south of Bahia were the ministers of Regional Development, Rogério Marinho; of Citizenship, João Roma; of Health, Marcelo Queiroga; of Women, Family and Human Rights, Damares Alves. They flew over the rain-stricken regions this morning and met to decide on new mobilization strategies. “Now, R$ 200 million are welcome. But if you’re going to divide R$ 200 million by 2,000, 3,000, 4,000 homeless people, not to mention the roads that have to be recovered… but I know they’re working. I want to see with Minister Marinho what he is thinking to expand this”, commented the senator.

Wagner does not rule out the possibility of calling an emergency to vote on a bill or provisional measure to allocate aid to victims of the rains in Bahia. Rodrigo Pacheco (PSD-MG), president of the House, has already signaled availability to help.

“I told him that what we most needed was to know if the Senate has a budget that can be released to help with the recovery (…) Congress, in fact, is in recess, but it always maintains a permanent commission, even if it is made the call via virtual. I’m sure people will answer if that’s the motivation,” he explained.

At the meeting with ministers, the governor addressed a request to minister Marcelo Sampaio. “I wanted to make an appeal because it is not possible to recover federal roads with R$ 80 million for the Northeast. R$ 80 million cannot even be recovered (federal roads) in Bahia.”