Treasury Direct: rates rise with higher than expected IGP-M and tension on Budget; fixed rate pay up to 10.85%

(Getty Images)

With the release of inflation data and discussions around the readjustment for public servants foreseen in the 2022 Budget, the rates of public bonds traded on the Tesouro Direto started on Wednesday (29th) rising.

The General Price Index – Market (IGP-M) – also known as rent inflation – increased 0.87% in December, after rising 0.02% in November, informed the Getulio Vargas Foundation (FGV) early on. The result was above the estimates of financial market economists.

Investors are also following the unfolding of the meeting called by various categories of federal civil servants for this morning, in which a strike will be evaluated to demand salary increases from the government. On Tuesday (28), Economy Minister Paulo Guedes criticized the civil servants, claiming that the increase would bring inflation and that a general readjustment would be a disaster similar to the collapse of the Brumadinho dam.

CONTINUES AFTER ADVERTISING

Faced with uncertainties, interest rates offered by government bonds rose again when business was opened. In the 2024 Prefixed Treasury, rates reach 10.85% per year this morning, after having retreated to 10.78% yesterday afternoon. The Prefixed Treasury 2026, in turn, offered 10.57% per year, up from 10.51% the day before.

Among the inflation papers, the Treasury IPCA+ 2026 once again offered interest rates above 5% per year, in addition to the variation in inflation – the rate was 5.03% this morning, against 4.96% yesterday afternoon. The Treasury IPCA+ 2055, which pays semiannual interest, had a rate of 5.37% per year (yesterday, the rate was 5.34%).

Check the prices and rates of all government bonds available for purchase at Tesouro Direto that were offered this Wednesday morning (29):

Trading with fixed rate securities maturing in 2031 (Prefixed Treasury with 2031 semiannual interest) have been suspended since Tuesday (28) and for the next few days, due to the payment of interest scheduled for January 1, 2022 (on account of the holiday, it will actually take place on the 3). As a rule of the Treasury Direct, investment in bonds with interest coupons is suspended four business days before the payment date. Likewise, there are also changes in redemptions, which are interrupted two business days before coupon payment.

Local indicators

The IGP-M increased 0.87% in December, after rising 0.02% in November, according to the Getulio Vargas Foundation (FGV). The result was above the estimates of financial market economists. The Broadcast Projections survey indicated a high of 0.74% for the indicator, with estimates ranging from 0.06% to 1.02%.

CONTINUES AFTER ADVERTISING

With the result of December, the inflation accumulated by the IGP-M in 2021 was 17.74%, also above the median of the projections, of 17.63%. In 2020, the indicator closed the year at 23.14%.

The acceleration of the December IGP-M was driven by the Broad Producer Price Index (IPA-M), which reversed the sign and moved from a deflation of 0.29% in November to a high of 0.95%. The wholesale price index accumulated inflation of 20.57% in 2021, after 31.63% in 2020.

The Consumer Price Index (IPC-M) decelerated from 0.93% in November to 0.84% ​​in December. Consumer inflation ended the year with a total increase of 9.32%, well above the 4.81% registered last year.

The National Construction Cost Index (INCC-M) decelerated from 0.71% in November to 0.30% in December, as had already been released by the FGV last Thursday, 23. The indicator accumulated a high of 14, 03% in 2021, after 8.66% in 2020.

2022 budget

Concerns about inflation are reinforced by discussions around the 2022 Budget. Several categories of federal civil servants called an assembly for this morning, in which a strike will be evaluated to demand salary increases from the government.

In messages sent to groups made up of members of the Jair Bolsonaro government on cell phone applications, Minister Paulo Guedes said on Tuesday that if the government raises wages, “and the disease returns”, in reference to the Covid-19 pandemic , the country will break.

“Those who ask for a raise now don’t want to pay for the war against the virus. It’s saying ‘I’ve already had my vaccine, now I want salary replacement: I’m not going to pay for the war on the virus’”, he said in an excerpt of the messages, initially revealed by columnist Lauro Jardim, from The globe.

“General readjustment for civil servants is rising inflation, Brumadinho and Macri in the elections! Brumadinho: small successive leaks until the dam exploded and they all died in the mud”, continued the minister.

CONTINUES AFTER ADVERTISING

Guedes recalled the increase authorized by the government to police officers and cited categories that started to demand readjustments, such as Federal Revenue and Central Bank servers, before pointing out that now everyone is asking for the benefit.

According to him, there would be no problem in granting adjustments within a career restructuring plan, after the approval of the administrative reform, carried out in Congress. “Administrative reform cuts 30 billion [de reais] per year: it could increase civil servants’ salaries by 10% after the reform, valuing the current civil servants, as it would be zero to zero”, said Guedes.

The discussion stems from the approval of the 2022 Budget by the National Congress last week. The piece foresees R$ 1.7 billion to readjust the salaries of federal police officers and federal highway police, benefited after negotiations with Bolsonaro.

This created dissatisfaction in other areas of the civil service that have not been readjusted since the beginning of the current administration. Federal Revenue auditors, for example, handed over leadership positions and announced a reduction in activities to pressure the government to release resources to the agency and regulate the payment of bonuses.

Want to get out of savings? In a free course, XP’s fixed income specialist shows you how to receive up to 200% above traditional savings, without giving up simplicity and security!

Related