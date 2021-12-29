Treasury Direct will have title to supplement retirement

The federal government is considering launching a title of the National treasure, which will be specific for supplementing income upon retirement from individuals. According to the organ’s secretary, Paulo Valle, in a statement to the newspaper O Estado de S. Paulo, the government intends to launch the title with a focus on retirement.

Paulo also says that the application must be availablel for sale over the internet from 2022. The project objective is enable people buying bonds through the Treasury Direct platform, a way of preparing for retirement, accumulating savings for long periods, such as 30 years or 40 years. The person will only receive the interest payment on the paper when he is already retired.

The logic of the new role will be related to how much the investor wants to receive when retired. For example, if after a period of 40 years the person wants to have an income of R$5,000 monthly for another 20 years, he can make a simulation to find out how many titles you will need to buy.

According to the Ministry of Economy, the forecast is to launch the new product on the market in mid-2022, during the celebrations of the 20th anniversary of Tesouro Direto.

The National Treasury is studying issuing government bonds with the ESG (environment, social and governance) brand, which are turned environmental responsibility, social care and corporate governance, and launch must occur first in the international market. In this case, however, studies should continue throughout 2022.

