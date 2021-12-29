Treatments for flu syndrome in UPAs in Fortaleza soar and break records since the beginning of the pandemic | Ceará

The number of consultations for flu-like illnesses registered in the Emergency Care Units (UPAs) in Fortaleza continues to rise this December and soared last week. On average, 1,888 patients were seen daily. The numbers are the highest since the Health Department of Ceará (Sesa) started to release data about flu syndromes in the public service.

The surge in cases occurs amid two health alerts: the arrival of the omicron variant of the coronavirus in Ceará and the series of outbreaks of Influenza A H3N2 registered in several states of the country; in Ceará, 40 cases have already been confirmed.

The data in IntegraSUS does not specify which viruses flu-like illnesses are caused by.

On December 23, a record number of services was registered, with 1,700 services provided in just 24 hours. Data are from IntegraSUS, the Health Department’s digital platform.

According to IntegraSUS, in the week between the 19th and 25th of December, 8,319 consultations due to flu syndrome in the UPAs of Fortaleza. This is the highest value ever recorded since the beginning of the Covid-19 pandemic, when data for this type of service were made publicly available by the Department of Health. See the numbers for the last three months:

Treatments for flu syndrome in UPAs in Fortaleza weekly data Source: IntegraSUS/Sesa

When comparing the values ​​of this last week (December 19th to 25th) with the previous one (December 12th to 18th), whose indexes are already considered high, the attendances for flu syndrome rose 53%. When comparing the most recent numbers with about a month ago (November 21st to 27th), the increase skyrockets to 424%.

At the height of the second wave of the pandemic in Fortaleza, in February 2021, the peak of consultations due to the flu syndrome was 1,209, on the 15th of February. On February 18, 1,188 services were registered. Afterwards, the numbers dropped and averaged 900 calls per day.

Check the daily service numbers during the month of December:

Flu Syndrome Care at UPAs in Fortaleza December data Source: IntegraSUS/Sesa