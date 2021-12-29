TSE will buy more than 170 thousand electronic voting machines for R$ 1.179 billion

The Superior Electoral Court (TSE) confirmed yesterday (27) that the company Positivo Tecnologia has won another tender for the supply of electronic voting machines. It is a contract worth R$ 1.179 billion for the purchase of up to 176 thousand pieces of equipment.

The value exceeds the approximately R$ 800 million per 180 thousand ballot boxes in a previous tender, won by Positivo in July 2020 – these first pieces of equipment are in production and should be used already in the 2022 general elections.

The price difference is due to “the current scenario of world crisis resulting from the shortage of electronic inputs and its consequences in the production chain and in the prices charged”, according to the president of the TSE’s Permanent Commission for Tender, Nathalia dos Santos Costa.

The new contract provides for the purchase of the UE2022 urn model, which should only be used in the 2024 elections. Other products and services should also be provided, such as the delivery of spare parts, new development of basic equipment and software, as well as the installation of Application and Result media.

Positivo must also prepare the project for the packaging of the machines and technical specification documents, as well as training, through firmware development kits.

Periodic purchase of new electronic voting machines is necessary to replace those that become obsolete. The stipulated useful life for the equipment is 10 years or its use for six consecutive ordinary elections. The forecast is that in 2022 the Electoral Court will have 557 thousand ballot boxes.