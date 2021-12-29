Turn Mega: See 8 Tips from a Mathematician to Win (No Luck)

The end of the year and it’s time to renew your wishes for happiness and your dreams. And to realize them, the millionaire dough of the mega-sena of the turnaround is a huge help. The number of bets, of course, goes up exponentially at this time and, of course, the odds go down.

But science can help increase the odds. The following tips are not new, but they are still worth following, to make that “joy” when betting. On the Informoney website, mathematician Munir W. Niss identified the similarities in the lottery results and created techniques on how to use mathematics to your advantage when making the games.

Check out the eight tips to win or at least hit some numbers:

1- Numbers with a 9 or 0 end come out little, so it’s good to avoid choosing multiple numbers with this sequence.

2- Tens 01, 02, 03, 11, 22, 44, 55, 48 and 57 come out little.

3- Do not play numbers in a row.

4- Do not play on numbers that are on the same vertical line.

5- Divide the card into four quadrants and distribute your game among them.

6- Always play the same amount of odd and even tens. At Mega-Sena, 81% of the draws have the following scheme: 3 even and 3 odd numbers or 4 even and 2 odd numbers, or vice versa.

7- Prefer only one card with more than six tens to several cards with six tens. The rule is simple: the more numbers you bet, the more likely you are to hit one of them.

8- A game in which 12 dozens are filled using these rules would have more chances of success. Therefore, the jackpot is the best chance you have of winning.