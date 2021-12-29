Two people die and dozens are injured after the bus crashes into cliffs on BR-381 – Rádio Itatiaia

Photo: Whatsapp Contributor Accident occurred on BR-381, in João Monlevade

Two people died and 34 were injured in a serious accident on BR-381, in the early hours of this Wednesday, involving a chartered bus that left Belo Horizonte bound for the Espírito Santo coast. The vehicle fell on a cliff in João Monlevade, in the Central region of Minas.

Among the injured are 24 women and 10 men, many of them from the same family. According to the Federal Highway Police (PRF), the dead are a man and a woman who have not yet been identified.

Of the passengers who needed care, 32 have already been released from the hospital. One of the victims who was in a very serious condition underwent surgery at the Santa Margarida hospital, in João Monlevade.

The accident occurred after the driver had a sudden illness and lost control of the vehicle. The driver took the breathalyzer test and it was not found the presence of alcohol in the blood. The condition of the bus will be investigated by authorities.

In contact with Itatiaia, a passenger said that the bus was chartered by Buser. “The bus left Avenida Brasil, number 1438. Make it clear that it is a Buser bus. It was not a bus chartered by families. There was nothing said that was mentioned in the newspapers. It is a bus from the Buser company, which I think it outsourced from another company,” said Caio César Júnior.

The Itatiaia report sought assistance from Buser and is awaiting a response.

BR-381 was closed at dawn, but it is already released in both directions.

*With information from Marcelo Senna