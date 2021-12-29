understand the disease that affects Celso Portiolli

Last Tuesday (28), the presenter from SBT, Celso Portiolli revealed through social networks that he was diagnosed with bladder cancer at age 54. In a video posted on Instagram, Portiolli informed that the disease was discovered at an early stage, during routine exams, and that he is focused and optimistic about the chances of treatment and cure.

“I had bladder cancer that was found at the earliest possible stage. This is already good news, important information. And the treatment, what was done: a microscopic procedure was performed to remove this polyp. And now I’m going to have to do an intravesical treatment, which is inside the bladder, an immunotherapy called BCG [vacina]”, informed the artist about the disease.

publicity

With that, Portiolli also commented that he will continue with the normal routine, including with regard to presenting the program on television. In addition, he also said he was relieved, as doctors estimated that the chances of a cure are high.

According to the National Cancer Institute, bladder cancer reached 10,640 Brazilians in 2020. The incidence and mortality rate is higher among white men. The disease is characterized by the formation of tumors that grow on the organ wall.

The tumor can affect three different types of cells: when it is limited to the lining tissue of the bladder, it is called superficial, and when it invades the muscle wall and spreads to other organs, it is an invasive cancer.

See the factors and how the cancer that affects Celso Portiolli works

According to the National Cancer Institute (Inca), white and elderly men are among the groups most likely to develop bladder cancer. But there is another risk factor that is much more decisive: smoking, associated with the disease in 50 to 70% of cases.

Another 20% to 25% of bladder cancer cases are associated with prolonged exposure to dyes and dyes, as it is in the urine that most of these products that are toxic and eliminated from the bloodstream will stop. Therefore, the best form of prevention is not to smoke and to avoid passive smoking (inhalation of smoke eliminated by another person).

Read more:

Symptoms, Diagnosis and Treatment of Bladder Cancer

The symptoms of bladder cancer are similar to other diseases of the urinary system, urinary infection, kidney stones and urinary incontinence, for example. These symptoms include: pain in the lower abdomen, blood in the urine, frequent need to urinate, weight loss and tiredness.

Due to the similarity of symptoms, the physician needs to investigate through clinical, laboratory or radiological exams in order to provide a diagnosis. Computed tomography and ultrasound are exams that can be performed.

The treatment of bladder cancer depends on the stage of the disease as well as the extent of the organ. So much so that when the diagnosis is made early on, it is possible to perform a minor surgery to scrape and remove the tumor. However, in more advanced stages, it can even have the entire bladder removed. The process can include immunotherapy, radiotherapy and chemotherapy sessions.

Have watched the new videos on YouTube of the Digital Gaze? Subscribe to the channel!