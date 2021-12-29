Understand why you shouldn’t use WhatsApp GB

Did you know that of all the unofficial versions of WhatsApp, known as MODs, the most popular in recent times is WhatsApp GB? In summary, it has a series of features that captivate users and today we will better introduce you to this version!

First of all, this modified version of the messaging app allows you to use two accounts at the same time. Also, it hides the double check and your last connection. Furthermore, you can download statuses, disable calls, lock your chats with a password and enjoy many other functions that the original application doesn’t have.

However, using these functions can pose a great risk. In general, the company Meta requested that the messenger users not use its platform with unforeseen changes. That is, no application that modifies the original should be downloaded.

The risks of WhatsApp GB

In summary, the main risk is that your original WhatsApp account will be permanently banned (locked) for using WhatsApp GB instead of the official version.But let’s be honest, this is nothing new because in the past the company had already suspended accounts for the use of mods

This means that if the WhatsApp system surprises a user with a modified version of the app, the account will get banned instantly and forever. Therefore, the official platform will only accept the user again through a new phone number.

Well, that’s not all, there is also the risk of your account being hacked. That’s because the mods they are not totally cool apps. Therefore, they are not distributed in official stores (Google Play Store, for example).

Then when you download a mod, through an unknown website, may allow hackers or any other malicious person to inject programs to damage your device, steal your WhatsApp account or install spy on your cell phone.

WhatsApp notices

Finally, when you install these WhatsApp versions you get the following warning:

“Don’t try to send bulk messages, automatic messages or automatic calls through WhatsApp. WhatsApp uses machine learning technology and user reporting to detect and ban accounts that send spam messages. This includes the systematic contact of users. Also, do not create accounts or groups in an unauthorized or automated way, or use modified versions of WhatsApp.”

Meanwhile, in its FAQ section, the messaging app indicates the following:

“Unsupported apps like WhatsApp Plus, GB WhatsApp or those claiming to be able to move your WhatsApp chats from one phone to another means altered versions of WhatsApp . These unofficial apps developed by third parties and violate our Terms of Service. WhatsApp does not endorse the use of these third-party applications because their security practices cannot be validated”