US CDC estimates that Ômicron represents 58.6% of Covid cases in the country

The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has estimated that A Ômicron (B.1.1.529) accounted for 58.6% of the variants of the coronavirus in circulation in the country until the week ending December 25th.

The rapidly spreading variant was first detected in southern Africa and Hong Kong in November, with the first known case in the US identified on December 1 in a fully vaccinated person who had traveled to South Africa.

The agency also revised down the Ômicron ratio for the week ended Dec. 18 from 73% to 22%, saying there is a wide forecast range published on last week’s chart, in part because of the speed with which the B.1.1.529 is spreading.

The Delta strain accounted for 41.1% of all cases of Covid-19 in the US until December 25, according to data from the public health agency this Tuesday(28).

The former commissioner of the regulatory agency of United States (FDA) Scott Gottlieb said in the twitter that if the CDC’s new estimate of Ômicron prevalence is accurate, the reading suggests that a good portion of current hospitalizations may still be caused by Delta infections.

The agency said the data includes modeled projections that may diverge from weighted estimates generated at later dates.