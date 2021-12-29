US: Police identify man who caused 5 deaths in shootings – News

The police identified the man who starred a series of shootings in Denver and nearby Lakewood, both in Colorado, in the United States, in which five people were killed and two others injured.

Lyndon McLeod, 47, who died after being confronted by police, was accused of opening fire at several locations in Denver and Lakewood on Monday (27), but the cause was not yet known.

Denver Police Chief Paul Pazen told a news conference that the man was on the security forces’ radar because he was the target of two previous investigations, one in 2020 and one earlier this year. “No state or federal criminal charges had been brought against him,” he clarified.

Lakewood Police Spokesperson John Romero told the same press conference that one of the victims was identified as 38-year-old Danny Scofield, who was shot by McLeod at a tattoo shop.

Today, Sarah Steck, 28, a hotel employee with whom the attacker had a very brief conversation before shooting her, died in hospital, according to Romero.

The Denver Post reported that one of the three victims in Denver was identified by family members as 44-year-old Alicia Cardenas.

Romero said McLeod eventually confronted a Lakewood policewoman as she walked through Belmar’s shopping district. After being wounded, the policewoman managed to hit him.

According to reports, the first shooting on a street in Denver took place around 5:00 pm (local, 9:00 pm EDT). In this case, the suspect shot three people: two women were killed and one man was injured. A second gunfight took place shortly afterwards, in which another man was killed, and a third took place later, but no one was hurt.

Police located the suspect’s car, and a chase was conducted with unhurt shots exchanged. The suspect managed to escape, but was again involved in another incident at Lakewood, in which a woman was killed. Shortly thereafter, he shot a hotel employee and then confronted a policewoman.