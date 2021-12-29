US: Police identify man who caused five deaths in shootings – News

The police identified the man who starred a series of shootings in Denver and nearby Lakewood, both in Colorado, in the United States, in which five people were killed and two others injured.

Lyndon McLeod, 47, who died after being confronted by police, was accused of opening fire at several locations in Denver and Lakewood on Monday (27), but the cause remains unknown.

Denver Police Chief Paul Pazen told a news conference that McLeod was on the security forces’ radar because he was the target of two previous investigations, one in 2020 and the other earlier this year. “No state or federal criminal charges had been brought against him,” he clarified.

Lakewood Police Spokesperson John Romero told the same press conference that one of the victims was identified as 38-year-old Danny Scofield, who was shot by McLeod at a tattoo shop.

Today, 28-year-old Sarah Steck, a hotel employee with whom the attacker had a brief conversation before shooting her, died in hospital, according to Romero.

The Denver Post reported that one of the three victims in Denver was identified by family members as 44-year-old Alicia Cardenas.

Romero said McLeod had confronted a Lakewood policewoman as she walked through Belmar’s shopping district. After being wounded, the policewoman managed to hit him.

According to reports, the first shooting, on a street in Denver, took place around 5:00 pm (local time, 9:00 pm EDT). The suspect shot three people: two women died and one man was injured. A second shooting took place shortly afterwards, in which another man was killed, and a third took place later, with no casualties.

Police located the suspect’s car and chased after him. There was an exchange of fire, but no one was injured. The suspect managed to escape, but was again involved in another incident at Lakewood in which a woman was killed. Shortly thereafter, he shot the hotel employee and then confronted a policewoman.