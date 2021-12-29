US sets pandemic record with more than 260,000 Covid cases per day

NEW YORK — The record for daily cases of coronavirus was broken on Tuesday in the United States, with the coexistence of two highly contagious variants — Delta and Ômicron. With the third year of the pandemic approaching, the moving average of new infections in the country has surpassed 265,000, according to the website Our World in Data, from the University of Oxford. Deaths have also increased, but the daily average of around 1,500 a day is less than the record of 3,400 recorded in January this year.

In Europe, countries such as France, Spain, Portugal, Italy, the United Kingdom, Denmark and Greece also registered records of daily cases this week, attributed to the advance of Ômicron, identified for the first time in South Africa, in late November. The situation in Europe and the US pushed the number of new cases worldwide to pass 1 million for the second day in a row on Tuesday, with a moving average approaching 900,000 infections a day.

The previous record for US daily cases was set on Jan. 11, when the seven-day average was 251,232 new infections, during a catastrophic winter far worse than the current one, when more than 62 percent of Americans are fully vaccinated. Early evidence indicates that the new variant causes milder symptoms than before, with booster doses helping to prevent severe forms of Covid-19 and death.

While hospitalizations have increased in the US, averaging more than 71,000 a day, they remain far below the peak levels recorded at the beginning of the year. Even so, an increase in the number of patients threatens to overwhelm hospitals, while healthcare workers themselves are increasingly infected.

The rapid spread of the new variant also increases labor shortages, affecting the medical, pharmaceutical and tourism sectors, among others. The figure came a day after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) reduced the number of days infected Americans had to be isolated from ten to five days.

Despite the advance of Ômicron, a considerable number of patients remain infected with the more deadly Delta variant. On Tuesday, the CDC reported that Ômicron cases represent a significantly lower percentage than expected, at about 59%. And for the week ending Dec. 18, the agency has lowered its estimate of 73% of cases with the new variant, down to about 23%.





Soon, however, Ômicron will dominate the country and that could be good news: a new study by South African scientists has shown that people who have recovered from an infection with the new strain may be able to prevent further infections with to Delta.

The new strain is also hitting states like Washington, Maryland and Virginia especially critically.

“Washington is a landmark of what we’re likely to see in much of the rest of the country,” Neil J. Sehgal, professor at the University of Maryland’s School of Public Health, told the New York Times. — A tidal wave in Ômicron cases will likely flood much of the US next month.

France keeps clubs closed

While records for new cases are also being broken in Europe, so far leaders in the UK, France, Spain and other countries have resisted the imposition of tougher restrictions and are betting that high vaccination coverage and acceleration of booster doses, along with the previous restrictions still in place will be sufficient to keep the pandemic manageable.

In France, the government has announced that nightclubs will remain closed for another three weeks, starting Jan. 3, after the country registered nearly 180,000 new cases on Tuesday, a record that was broken again this Wednesday, when they were 208,000 cases were registered.

The approximately 1,600 establishments in the branch had been closed since December 6, initially for a period of four weeks that coincided with the Christmas period. The Minister of Tourism, Jean-Baptiste Lemoyne, guaranteed that the companies will receive aid to compensate for the losses with the closure during the holiday period.

In Parliament, Health Minister Olivier Véran said that, despite the increase in cases, Ômicron has not yet had an impact on hospitalizations, whose main vector remains Delta.

Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin urged local authorities to limit public meetings and celebrations for the New Year, imposing, in particular, the mandatory use of masks outdoors.

This Wednesday, the French Parliament begins to debate a new law that requires a vaccination passport to have access to restaurants, cinemas, museums and other public places, as a way to encourage the population to be vaccinated in the country, which already has one. of the highest immunization rates in the world, 73% of the population.

The vaccination pass will replace the previous health pass, which also allowed Covid tests for entry into closed public places and on means of transport.