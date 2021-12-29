Usiminas (USIM5) has record production in 2021, Vale (VALE3) confirms conversation with Anglo and more topics

On this Wednesday’s InfoMoney Radar (29), a highlight for Usiminas, who reported having recorded record production in its mining area, to Vale, who confirmed conversations with Anglo American to develop a partnership in a project in Minas Gerais and Petrobras, which finalized the sale of concessions in Espírito Santo.

Usiminas (USIM5)

Usiminas announced on Tuesday that its subsidiary Mineração Usiminas surpassed 9 million tonnes of iron ore production in 2021, a new historical record.

The company also announced that the cycle of using dams for the disposal of tailings generated in the processing of iron ore ended on December 26, definitively migrating to the “dry stacking” a new tailings disposal system.

CONTINUES AFTER ADVERTISING

The mining company Vale stated that it had preliminary talks with Anglo American about the possibility of developing, in partnership, mining resources for the Serpentina Project, in Minas Gerais.

This would be a way to leverage the infrastructure that already exists in the iron operations of Anglo American’s Minas-Rio project.

The information was provided in response to a recent report by Bloomberg that Vale would be interested in buying a stake in the Minas-Rio project, but the mining company emphasized in a statement that there is no decision on the matter.

Aliansce Sonae (ALSO3)

In a material fact, Aliansce Sonae confirmed this morning that it has started preliminary talks with Br Malls about a potential business combination, however it states that there is no agreement, offer or proposal regarding the referred potential transaction.

Minerva announced that the Company’s management, following its strategy of improving the capital structure, concluded the cancellation of a portion of the 2028 and 2031 bonds.

Minerva canceled US$48,084 million in 2028 bonds, with a 5.875% coupon, and US$10.735 million in 2031 bonds, with a 4.375% coupon.

CONTINUES AFTER ADVERTISING

MRV concluded the sale of the Lake Worth project, in Florida (USA), for the general sale value of US$ 54 million, which represents a net receipt of US$ 27.7 million, gross profit of US$ 27.4 million , investment on invested capital (cap rate) of 3.5% and return on cost (yield on cost) of 8.3%.

This Wednesday, Petrobras announced that it completed the sale to Karavan Seacrest SPE Cricare of its entire stake in 27 onshore exploration and production concessions located in Espírito Santo, which together make up the Polo Cricaré. The amount was US$27 million, with US$11 million paid to Petrobras upon signing the sales contract, which also provides for US$118 million in contingent payments related to future oil prices.

Karavan O&G Participações holds 51% and Seacrest Exploration and Petroleum Production the remaining 49% of the share capital of Karavan Seacrest SPE Cricare.

In addition, Petrobras informed that it has signed with Shell Brasil, Repsol Sinopec Brasil and Petrogal contracts for the purchase and sale of gas for operations known as swaps, amid the opening of the input market in the Brazil. Through the contract, Petrobras processes the gas produced by the operators. After this step, the gas is again made available for companies to transport to their customers.

Additionally, it also informed that, next month, tests with the so-called R5 diesel, which has 5% renewable content, such as soy oil, to be produced at the Getúlio Vargas Refinery (Repar) will start in partnership with Vibra.

Gas readjustment

Petrobras said on Tuesday that it will appeal court injunctions that suspended adjustments in the price of natural gas agreed with distributors in some states, according to a statement released by the company.

Four injunctions were granted, one of which was denied, Petrobras added. One of the states that obtained an injunction against the readjustment was Rio de Janeiro.

“In these actions in which the injunctions were granted, Petrobras will file the appropriate appeals and actions with a view to establishing a market price for the sale of gas,” said the company, without detailing the origins of the court decisions.

CONTINUES AFTER ADVERTISING

In the lawsuit filed against Petrobras in Rio de Janeiro, the readjustment rule imposed on the Naturgy concessionaire was questioned, which could raise by up to 50% the price currently charged for the supply of the product, according to a statement from the State Legislative Assembly (Alerj), which moved the process.

Petrobras, in turn, said that it started negotiations for a new contract with gas distributors in advance and within the timetable established by the concessionaires within the scope of public calls for proposals that included proposals from the state-owned company and other companies.

Purchase opportunity? XP Strategist Reveals 6 Cheap Stocks to Buy Today. Watch here.

Related