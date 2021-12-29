Vanderlei Luxemburgo is dismissed from the command of Cruzeiro

Coach Vanderlei Luxemburgo and three other members of Cruzeiro’s technical committee were fired from the club this Tuesday (28). According to the club, the changes followed new budget guidelines followed by the club.

On social networks, Luxemburgo published a video in which he says he received the news “with great sadness because it was not something I wanted”, he says. “But I will accept any decision that is taken by Cruzeiro’s new management”, he says, before thanking the fans.

Thanks to Cruzeiro and its fans. pic.twitter.com/cTYFB1rjmQ — Vanderlei Luxembourg (@vluxembourg) December 28, 2021

In addition to Luxembourg, assistant Maurício Copertino, technical director Ricardo Rocha and coach Antônio Mello also leave.

“In order to adapt the accounts to the club’s budget reality, the board was instructed not to renew with the current technical committee. The new team will be announced in the coming days. In parallel, other dismissals in the football department are in progress”, says the report by Raposa.

On December 18, it was announced that former player Ronaldo Fenômeno had become the majority partner of the team that revealed it. The transaction cost R$ 400 million in investments and made the team’s star acquire 90% of the shares of the Sociedade Anônima do Futebol (SAF) of Cruzeiro.

The format was approved by law, in August of this year, in order to allow Brazilian clubs to become companies to increase their fundraising.