Vitão: ‘Jesus winked at Benfica and Flamengo, but didn’t have any of them?’ – 12/28/2021

After waiting for Jorge Jesus, Flamengo agreed with Paulo Sousa, coach of the Polish national team, for the 2022 season. However, this Tuesday morning (28), the ball market was agitated with the departure of ‘Mister ‘ from Benfica.

On the Live Fim de Papo Especial of the market of the ball, broadcast by UOL Sport this Tuesday (28), journalist Vitor Guedes analyzed the situation of Flamengo in relation to the search for a coach and how Jorge Jesus behaved

“Jorge Jesus leaked to some press colleagues that he would have said yes to Flamengo and the whole time he played at both ends. He smiled at Flamengo, smiled at Benfica, but didn’t want to pay the fine. He postponed the decision, took three from Porto , didn’t resign, Flamengo waited and agreed with Paulo Sousa”, began the journalist.

“When the bomb broke today that Jorge Jesus left Benfica, there were questions. Flamengo hasn’t signed with Paulo Sousa yet, would they sign Jesus? Flamengo’s information is that Jesus no longer belongs to him, he was exorcised at Flamengo, at least for now. Paulo Sousa will be the team’s coach,” said the commentator.

Then, Guedes highlighted that the president of Flamengo, Rodolfo Landim is in Portugal to sign with Paulo Sousa.

“Landim is in Portugal, he has even had a meeting on the border with Spain, already drawing up a plan. The club presents itself on January 10, with the commission of Paulo Sousa. He and six other members who work with him. There are no hypotheses. of about a turnaround, with the coming of Jesus. They are upset with the way Jesus handled the business, always blinking to both sides, he made Flamengo go there,” said the journalist.

Then, Guedes highlighted the crowd factor.

“Flamengo doesn’t work with this hypothesis, but the fans, in part, want Mister. So Flamengo accelerates the bureaucratic part to announce the hiring of Paulo Sousa to end this speculation that Jorge Jesus would come,” he declared.

At another time, Vitão gave his opinion on the full extent of Jorge Jesus’ negotiation and speculation at Flamengo.

“Flamengo’s need soon announced Paulo Sousa is that thing to turn around and say they didn’t want Jesus. Of course they did. What was really bad with the crowd was to overvalue Jesus and make people understand that he would come. This disastrous policy was the visit of the board to Estádio do Dragão, wanting to provoke Benfica. This strategy was bad for Jesus and for the club.”

“Jorge Jesus wanted to be more mischievous than the rogue, he winked at Benfica, winked at Flamengo and ended up without either of them,” said the commentator.

The next edition of the Live Fim de Papo Especial of the ball market will be on Wednesday (29). You can follow the live on the UOL Channel, on the UOL Placar app, on the UOL Esporte page or on the UOL Esporte channel on Youtube.