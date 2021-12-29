Wanessa Camargo wins birthday party in ES with Zezé and Graciele

Photo: Reproduction/Personal Archive





It’s party!

Tuesday (28) is a celebration for Wanessa Camargo, who enjoys a new season in Espírito Santo with his family. At the end of this afternoon, the singer even won a birthday party at the mansion where she is staying, in Guarapari.

At the meeting, made for family and closest friends, the husband appears, Marcus Buaiz, the mother-in-law, Tania Buaiz, the sister in law Eduardo Buaiz, the father, Zeze di Camargo, stepmother, Graciele Lacerda, the sister, Camilla Camargo, in addition to children and other guests.

ALSO READ: Fan for Wesley Safadão’s show in ES: “Call me Mileide and make Pix”

In videos that Eduarda shared on Instagram this Tuesday afternoon (28), family and friends appear singing “Parabéns Pra Você” to the artist, who joins in the jokes and says: “For Wanessa, everything!”.

ALSO READ: Zezé Di Camargo appears with Graciele in Vila Velha: “Natal parte 2”

Wanessa turns 39 and, in the state, spent the last days recording her special “Wanessa Sunset“, which airs on TV Vitória/Record TV on January 15 from 9 pm to 10:30 pm, as the Pedro Permuy Column already reported.

ALSO READ: Wanessa Camargo spends Christmas with Marcus Buaiz and children in Vitória: “Família united”

Photo: Reproduction/Personal Archive



