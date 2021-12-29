Wanessa turns 39 and is honored by her father, Zezé Di Camargo

Singer Zezé Di Camargo shared a beautiful statement to celebrate the birthday of his daughter, Wanessa

Zeze di Camargo (59) used social media to pay a beautiful tribute to the oldest daughter, Wanessa.

The singer completed 39 years of life this Tuesday, 28, and the countryman made a point of celebrating the date by sharing a photo with the heiress and a beautiful text.

“Look at the look. It’s the apple of the eye to eject. In the retina, the dream of someone who is still a girl and who awakens to youth, but keeps a lot of childhood. That’s what this phase is all about. The transition reigns. of a girl woman, that, I feel. She will never lose”, he began.

And completed: “When his name was born, it sounded light. Wanessa. The sound has no form, but I knew how to register it that it would be with W. W is an upside-down M. W for World. M for world. In sound, the V for Wanessa is all that. She saw a W upside down and always wanted to conquer her own world. She’s been doing it since she was little. I make a toast to someone who knew and will know how to bet on their own dreams. Someone with whom I learned that imagining is necessary and creating is essential. Hence, the taste of living. This is Wanessa. Text by: Zezé Di Camargo congratulations my daughter, happy birthday!!!”, completed the singer.

Wanessa was moved by the tribute, and thanked her father for his affection: “Dad!! How I love this text! I always get emotional when I read it! Thank you for being such an amazing father and human being!!! I love you so much!!!”, wrote the artist in the comments. Earlier, the singer also celebrated the arrival of her 39 years on the web and thanked the affectionate messages.

Check out Zezé Di Camargo’s homage to his daughter, Wanessa:





