“Want to use another player”; Paulo Sousa ‘arrives arriving’ at Flamengo and the cast’s first departure is debated backstage

Flamengo fans are looking forward to the arrival of Paulo Sousa. The Portuguese commander was supported by the board, even with the resignation of Jorge Jesus, who was left free in the market. The vice president of Flamengo football, Marcos Braz, did not back down and confirmed the arrival of the former coach from Poland. The commander will arrive before January 10th.

The directors are even talking to Paulo Sousa about planning for 2022. Punctual departures will happen and among the names spoken internally appears the one of Renê, left-back who is one of the most experienced of the squad. Last week, it was reported that Greece’s Olympiacos would be interested in his signing.

The Bolavip Brasil report found that Flamengo decided not to impose itself if a good proposal, as well as, the new coach will not interfere in that decision. Paulo Sousa will give the youngsters more chances and it is very likely that Ramon will have opportunities and become Filipe Luís’ immediate reserve.

The hiring of Portuguese is also due to the fact that he knows how to use young people at the right times. Therefore, Braz is very confident in his work and believes he will be successful in the technical command of Mais Querido do Brasil.

Other players should also leave, but there is still no advanced negotiation in this regard. Paulo Sousa will have carte blanche to ask for reinforcements that are within the financial budget of the Rio club. The trend is for up to three new athletes to be hired.