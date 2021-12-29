What is the color of each sign for the New Year look?

Another year is coming to an end and that doubt is repeated: what color to use in the look of the comeback? To help you with this decision, Personare’s color therapist, Solange Lima, was based on the opportunities provided for each of the signs in 2022 to suggest the color that could enhance the achievement of their goals in the new year.

After all, more than choosing between white, blue, yellow or another shade, what counts is the intention behind it, as it increases its effect. The fact of believing in the energy of a certain color makes all the difference, ok? The golden astrological tip is to look at the colors of your ascendant., because it is for him that the predictions are most accurate.

Color for Aries in 2022: red

Red brings movement and energy to the sign of Aries start new projects. It’s stimulating and can help you get projects off the ground.

Color for Taurus in 2022: orange

Orange brings strength, focus and discipline to the Taurus sign, which is important when putting laziness aside! It’s a color to bring that energy to materialize and accomplish in this new year.

Color for Gemini in 2022: Indigo Blue

Color for Cancer in 2022: Pink

Pink can also help, as it is a color that soothes emotions, helps in communication and relationships, reassuring the person of the Cancer sign, which is often quite sentimental.

Color for Lion in 2022: Green

Green will bring balance with regard to the energy of money, so you don’t overspend and have self-control. This will be fundamental for the lion sign this new year!

Color for Virgo in 2022: yellow

The color yellow has this energy of connection, expansion and communication. Color connects people to interactions and businesses in common and can be of great value to people in the Virgo sign.

Color for Libra in 2022: blue

Blue helps you stay calm and organize your thoughts when speaking, which is essential when speaking. Libra sign is making decisions and negotiating something important.

Color for Scorpio in 2022: green

Green brings balance, as people from Scorpion sign they are usually very intense in everything they do, and will bring serenity to make decisions at the right time.

Color for Sagittarius in 2022: orange

Orange brings courage and determination to the Sagittarius sign making new and old dreams come true, brings the opportunity to connect with the new and accept challenges and changes.

Color for Capricorn in 2022: yellow

Yellow brings focus and helps organize the mind when studying and working, bringing the realization of something that Capricorn sign it’s been planning for a long time and it doesn’t come true, but it could happen now in 2022.

Color for Aquarius in 2022: orange

Orange will bring courage and strength to the changes that the Aquarius sign needs to do, helping you to allow yourself, perform and dare!

Color for Fish in 2022: red

The red to help bring this movement of new projects and energy to fruition. As 2022 is the year of Pisces sign, you will need that bold vibe!