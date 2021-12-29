What is the meaning of beige panties on New Year’s? Juliette makes play after New Year’s Eve curiosity | Horoscope Etc

Yellow, Pink, Blue, White or Red? None of these options! It was in beige panties that Juliette spent the last New Year’s Eve.

The revelation of the BBB21 champion, fashion icon, personality of the year and who earned R$ 45 million after the program, made the piece gain a new status and become a topic on the internet.

Of course, beige lingerie has become the darling of the superstitious on duty. Did you miss the ride? We explain everything to you and even bring the power of this color!

Check out the best comments on social media!

“I’ll wear beige panties too, it costs nothing to try,” wrote a fan.

But the question that remains is: ‘What is the meaning of the color beige?’

According to Personare color therapist Solange Lima, beige alone has no meaning for the Chromotherapy – treatment that, through the colors, establishes balance and harmony between body, mind and emotions.

“However, being a a mixture of brown, white and yellow, the beige bears the symbology of the three colors”, explains.

“🤎 Brown brings the energy of security and stability. 💛Yellow represents financial prosperity, in addition to encouraging focus and intelligence. 🤍 While white refers to peace and tranquility“, reminds the specialist.

“Juliette may have intended security, stability, prosperity and tranquility at the turn of the year and, by wearing the beige lingerie, even without knowing the meaning of the color, she boosted her intentions, which ended up being realized in 2021”, adds the color therapist.

Finally, the specialist emphasizes that, more than choosing between yellow, white, blue or beige, what counts is the intention behind it, as it increases its effect and the power of achievement.

“It’s not just the color of the underwear or clothing that matters. Each person’s success derives much more from the intention behind the color than from the color itself. If you combine the energy of color with your intention, then yes, you will have extra strength to make it happen.“, reinforces Solange.

Hence, the importance of know the meaning of colors (look here!) and, above all, formulate with awareness, presence and faith your new year goals (check out tips).

