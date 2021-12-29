What is the use of the body part newly discovered by scientists

Abhishek Pratap 1 hour ago News Comments Off on What is the use of the body part newly discovered by scientists 6 Views

dentist observes patient's mouth

Credit, getty

Photo caption,

Discovery is important for surgeons and dentists

The masseter muscle, on the side of your cheek, is the most prominent of the jaw muscles. Anatomy textbooks traditionally describe the masseter as a muscle formed by two layers: one superficial and one deep.

But now, a group of researchers in Switzerland claim to have discovered a section of the jaw muscles that has so far gone unnoticed: they have described an even deeper third layer of the masseter.

“Although it is generally assumed that the anatomy of the last 100 years has found everything that could be found in the human body, our finding is equivalent to the discovery of a new vertebrate species by zoologists,” study co-author Jens said in a statement. Christoph Türp, professor at the University Center for Dental Medicine in Basel, Switzerland.

Credit, Jens C. Türp, UZB

Photo caption,

The masseter muscle (divided in the illustration into three layers) is important for chewing

deep layer

The researchers studied the structure of jaw muscles, CT scans, tissue sections from dead people who donated their bodies to science, and MRI data from living people.

About Abhishek Pratap

Food maven. Unapologetic travel fanatic. MCU's fan. Infuriatingly humble creator. Award-winning pop culture ninja.

Check Also

Journalist Jos Maria Rabelo dies aged 93 – Politics

Rabelo died at age 93 (photo: Jair Amaral/EM/DA Press) Journalist Jos Maria Rabelo died this …

© 2021 Play Crazy Game, All Rights Reserved