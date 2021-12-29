What led Ronaldo to fire Vanderlei Luxemburgo do Cruzeiro

Vanderlei Luxemburgo is no longer coach of Cruzeiro. After ending the year saving the club from relegation, the veteran was dismissed from his position along with the rest of his coaching staff.

The choice was made by the new owner of the club, Ronaldo Fenômeno. The former striker bought Fox for R$ 400 million and has already started to promote a restructuring in the team’s football command.

Along with the coach, Cruzeiro’s football director, Alexandre Mattos, who had just been hired, was also dropped. But many may be asking themselves: what prompted Ronaldo to give up Luxembourg and his commission?

The reason is simple: money. Upon taking over the club, the former player was frightened by some contracts and urgently wants to reduce the payroll. In this way, it opted for the dismissal of some professionals.

The Luxembourg commission, if kept, would have a 59% increase in their salaries. The coach and his assistants received R$ 220 thousand in total in 2021, but would start to receive R$ 350 thousand from the turn of the year.

When faced with this scenario, Ronaldo preferred to avoid such a high cost to the coaching staff and gave up Luxa. Cruzeiro’s explanation was also along these lines: the club mentioned that it would, with the idol’s departure, “adjust the accounts to its budgetary reality.”

In a statement published on her Twitter account, Luxemburgo said he was sad with the decision and that he intended to stay at the club, but he accepted the decision of Cruzeiro’s new board.