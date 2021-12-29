what market expects from the last year?

What are the forecasts in the financial market for the economy in the last year of the current term of President Jair Bolsonaro (PL)? Analysts believe it will be difficult, marked by low growth and temporary abandonment of administrative and tax reforms.

THE UOL heard André Perfeito, chief economist at Necton, Luiz Fernando Figueiredo, partner at Mauá Capital and former director of Monetary Policy at the Central Bank, and Victor Scalet, strategist at XP, to understand what is the expectation of prestigious names in the market for 2022 .

Unemployment, Inflation, Interest

According to them, the country’s economy will face challenges, and the Brazilian will continue to face a poor performance of activities.

In addition, the situation will be aggravated by inflation above the main target, of around 4% per year, and the rising basic interest rate (Selic).

For Luiz Fernando Figueiredo, even with the slowdown in high prices, the IPCA (Broad Consumer Price Index) could reach 5%, while the economy should have a low growth next year.

“The year 2022 will still be challenging for the economy, despite the expected drop in inflation from 10% to 5% by the end of the year. GDP should grow at most 0.5%, with the risk of going negative. Unemployment should continue high and, with the weakness of the activity, it may even show a slight increase”, he said.

“The Selic rate should reach double digits and will hardly be cut over the course of the year, so that the transfer of higher rates to bank credit is inevitable. In relation to the dollar, it is difficult to imagine a drop in an election year, yet more with the Fed close to raising interest rates.”

Elections are a complicating factor.

The analysis is shared by Victor Scalet of XP. According to the expert, the scenario for next year is challenging, with an additional component caused by the instability of the electoral period.

“We have a deceleration in GDP. This year, it should grow close to 4.5% or 5%, but close to zero next year. Inflation should close at around 10% this year and, next year, it should start slowing down to around 5%. It is a difficult year, there is always electoral volatility that is part of the scenario, and we already have that in the account,” he said.

Renovations? not much chance

Much commented on by market agents in recent years, major reforms, such as administrative or tax, should not come out in 2022, according to the analysis of specialists.

For André Perfeito, in addition to the fact that the year was historically complicated for this reformist agenda to move forward, the base of the Bolsonaro government is also not very interested in the subject.

“There is little chance of carrying out important reforms, such as eventual privatizations and administrative reforms. This seems to be impeded by an electoral calendar that has been taking place since the beginning of 2021, and the base of the government is not moving on the matter,” he said.

According to Luiz Fernando Figueiredo, the market is already waiting for Congress’ inertia in relation to larger issues. “After the vote on the Budget, the next issue in Brasília will be elections. There is no expectation of approval of any more reforms, and this is already expected, it should not affect prices [de ações e investimentos em geral]”he stated.

According to Victor Scalet, 2022 should bring, at most, the conclusion of some privatization, such as that of Correios, for example.

“They should move forward in more ordinary legislation and something more micro, such as regulatory or Eletrobras or Correios privatizations. This has more chance of progressing than macro reforms, such as administrative or tax reforms,” ​​he said.

Any good news can help

The market has been predicting a turbulent 2022 with dismal results. No wonder the Ibovespa, the main Brazilian stock index, has accumulated a drop of around 10% this year, already anticipating the complicated year ahead.

For André Perfeito, however, as market agents’ expectations are very bad, any more positive news could make the Brazilian stock market return to positive territory.

“As expectations are so low, anything that comes could be good news. Therefore, 2022 could even be good for the capital market. Asset prices are low, cheap, so there’s no good excuse to move forward.” , he said.

“About Bolsonaro, there is little expectation that anything will get better. Even if former president Lula wins, it doesn’t seem like the end of the world for Faria Lima people. The biggest risk in the political sphere is the president [Bolsonaro] advance in price intervention at Petrobras, for example, which generates noise,” he said.

Luiz Fernando Figueiredo says that positive political news for market agents could make even the dollar, which has been appreciating against the real, return to a lower level.

“With the BC significantly tightening the interest rate, any positive political news, such as the rise of the third way, reasonable economic agenda of the main candidates, could make the real appreciate more over the next year,” he said.