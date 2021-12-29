What to Expect from Global Markets in 2022 By Investing.com



By Laura Sanchez, Editor-in-Chief of Investing.com Spain

Investing.com – The year 2021 may have marked a real turning point in the markets. Coronavirus continues to spread through a new variant as the threat of high inflation advances. Cryptocurrencies are back at the forefront of investors’ minds, commodities have soared and currencies are experiencing volatility. Capital markets, on the other hand, continued to rise, or at least the main indices.

2022 could mark a new market era: inflation, tightening of central bank policies, etc.

Global economic prospects: solid growth but downside risks

Starting with economic forecasts, Giacomo Barisone, director of sovereign ratings at Scope Ratings, sees the global economy continue its uneven recovery. Projections for 2022 are solid, with a growth of around 4.5%, but below the 5.8% in 2021 and with risks of reduction.

New Covid-19 variants, rising inflation and the withdrawal of fiscal and monetary support pose risks to the recovery, explains Scope Ratings. “GDP growth will normalize somewhat next year, but will remain above trend. Scope forecasts growth of 3.5% in and 4.4% in , 3.6% in and 4.6% in . The company will experience growth closer to its long-term trend of 5%,” says Barisone.

Main market risks: Covid-19 and inflation

With a focus on financial markets, Chris Iggo, CIO Core Investments at AXA Investment Managers, points to the new Covid variant as a key continued risk into 2022. “The start of the year is going to be tricky,” warns the expert, who describes the situation current as “continuous confusion” with “contradictory signs”.

“In recent months, the talk in economic circles has been about reversing stimulus policies, and 2022 was shaping up to be the year of interest rate hikes, some fiscal tightening,” explains Iggo. “But the question now is, should interest rates be raised to curb inflation or should we remain in a state of complacency to offset any further negative impact from Covid?”

In this regard, the expert considers that “the worst scenario is that central banks think they need to crush inflation: real incomes would increase and economic growth would respond negatively”. Though he adds, “This is a possible outcome, but we have to wait and see a little more about what the data brings.”

Global companies – rotation for small caps

“2021 was a great year for many companies in the stock market. Without going too far, some of the bigger ones like Apple Inc (NASDAQ:) (SA:), Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:) (SA:) and Alphabet (NASDAQ:) (SA:)(Google), are closing the year near their all-time highs, pulling the market and causing the major benchmarks to continue their bullish trend.” , explains Jerónimo Gómez, founder of invierteconsentido.com.

This expert warns that, at a technical level, some of these companies are already very stretched in the short term. “They are trading at prices well above their 40-week averages, so they could see a correction in the coming months and remain sideways for some time. or the “.

On the other hand, Gómez explains that “they find themselves in a very different situation. Many of them, despite having strong business models, growing revenues and being solidly profitable, suffered a lot at a technical level during 2021 and could flourish in the stock market in the next Those who focus on these companies throughout 2022 will be able to find very good opportunities.”

Ingrid Kukuljan, Director of Impact and Sustainability and Key Portfolio Manager at Federated Hermes, agrees, adding that “global capital markets have experienced significant volatility in 2021, driven by inflation, interest rate expectations and commodity shortages.”

“While these trends may persist and lead to periods where market performance is driven by style factors, we remain focused on the companies’ core values ​​and their long-term prospects. Indeed, market volatility can offer us the opportunity to buy companies exposed to impact megatrends with the valuations attractive,” says Kukuljan.

USA, Europe, China…

While the main investment bets are on Wall Street and technology companies, analysts believe that European equities can also offer good opportunities as part of a diversified portfolio, especially depending on investment style and risk tolerance.

Schroders (LON:) also want to keep a special eye on China. “Asian equities (excluding Japan) had a turbulent 2021. Chinese equities, in particular, have faced a series of setbacks and their effects likely extend into 2022,” explain Robin Parbrook and Toby Hudson, co-head of alternative investments at equity in Asia and equity investment manager in Asia excluding Japan, respectively.

For these experts, China still has the right ingredients for strong growth in certain segments of the economy. “The problem we see is the growing prominence of SOEs or state regulation in most of the country’s key sectors. of the State in its operations”, they conclude.