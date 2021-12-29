When will the Mega da Virada draw? | Brazil

The start of the countdown has been given: there are only 3 days left until the big draw for the Mega da Virada 2021 . This year’s edition has already gone down in history with the highest estimated prize since the beginning of its activities – nothing more, nothing less than R$ 350 MILLION!

The draw will take place this Friday (31), at 8:00 pm (Brasilia time). Haven’t placed your bet yet? No need to despair! With Mega Lotteries, you can place bets up to minutes before the draw, with great convenience and unmissable advantages. See how easy it is:

How to bet on Mega da Virada

With Mega Lotteries, you can play individually with the option “Build your game”, or bet in groups with the strategic “Balloons”. To guarantee your participation, just select from 6 to 15 numbers among the 60 available on the virtual ticket.

Six numbers are drawn in each contest and include three prize pools: Quadra (four hits), Quina (five hits) and Sena (six hits), the maximum prize range. The more numbers you bet, the greater the chances of being awarded. On the other hand, the higher the value of the steering wheel (betting card).

What were the latest results of Mega da Virada?

Mega da Virada is always breaking its own records and paying Caixa’s biggest prizes. Check out the latest results of this lottery, which is a national passion.

2020: 17 – 20 – 22 – 35 – 41 – 42

2019: 03 – 35 – 38 – 40 – 57 – 58

2018: 05 – 10 – 12 – 18 – 25 – 33

2017: 03 – 06 – 10 – 17 – 34 – 37

2016: 05 – 11 – 22 – 24 – 51 – 53

When will the Mega da Virada draw?

The draw will be held this Friday (31), at 8 pm (GMT) at Espaço Loterias Caixa, in São Paulo, and will be broadcast live on open TV channels.