While waiting for Nikão, Athletico has 4 reinforcements sent and 3 confirmed departures before the end of the year.

Athletico continues to play a timid role in the transfer market. So far, defender Matheus Felipe, defensive midfielder Pablo Siles and forwards Jonathan and Jô are the reinforcements, so not all of them have been officially confirmed. That’s why, the photograph of the squad that won the Copa Sudamericana and vice runner for the Copa Sudamericana will not have as many changes.

Athletico signings for 2022:

– Matheus Felipe

– Pablo Siles

– Jonathan

– Job

Departures:

– Márcio Azevedo

– Fernando Cannes

– Nicolas (loan)

The website Globoesporte.com he also informs that two questions hang over the Hurricane squad: the midfielder Nikao, who has a contract until the end of December and has not defined his future and the attacking midfielder marlos. Ex-Shakthar, the athlete could be the main reinforcement for the 2022 season. Other players like Márcio Azevedo and Fernando Canesin will leave the club for next year.

Athletico’s cast for next season:

Goalkeepers: saints and benedict

Defenders: Thiago Heleno, Pedro Henrique, Zé Ivaldo, Nicolás Hernández, Lucas Fasson, Matheus Felipe (reinforcement) and Lucas Halter (medical department)

Sides: Marcinho, Khellven, Abner and Pedrinho

Midfielders: Christian, Erick, Léo Cittadini, Pablo Siles (reinforcement), Bryan Garcia (reinforcement), Kawan (medical department) and Bruno Leite (medical department)

Attacking midfielder: David Terans, Nikão (uncertain future), Jader and Juninho

Attackers: Pedro Rocha, Renato Kayzer, Bissoli, Carlos Eduardo, Vinicius Mingotti, Jáderson and Matheus Babi (medical department)