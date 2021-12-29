WHO warns of increased hospitalizations for ‘micron’ and ‘very high’ risk of spread – World

The risk of spreading the variant micron remains “very high” and the number of hospitalizations may increase, although early studies indicate that the strain causes milder symptoms of the disease. The alert was issued by the World Health Organization (WHO) this Tuesday (28).

citation type=”text” ]”The overall risk related to the new variant of omicron concern remains very high,” warned the WHO in its weekly epidemiological report.[/citacao]

China and Europe have imposed new restrictions and a new wave of confirmed cases has marked the end of the year in Latin America and the Caribbean, which accumulates more than 47 million confirmed infections and about 1.6 million deaths.

The increase in Covid cases coincides with records of the contagious omicron variant in Panama, Colombia, Chile, Argentina, Brazil, Paraguay, Venezuela, Mexico, Cuba and Ecuador.

“Consistent evidence shows that the omicron variant has a growth advantage over the delta variant with a period of two to three days to double and rapid increases in cases are seen in several countries,” declared the WHO in its weekly epidemiological report.

On Monday (27), the specialist Catherine Smallwood, one of the main people responsible for the WHO in Europe, told AFP that the rapid spread of omicron, as has been happening in several countries, “will lead to a large number of hospitalizations, mainly among not vaccinated”.

The emergency response specialist urged that preliminary data on a lower risk of hospitalization was received “with caution”, as the observed cases mainly concern “young and healthy populations in countries with high vaccination rates”.

Study

Early studies in South Africa, Scotland and England indicate that omicron appears to cause fewer hospitalizations than the preceding variant.

The data, however, is still incomplete and some experts point out that further contamination could cancel out the advantage of a less dangerous variant.

Faced with uncertainties and the resurgence of cases in the world, several countries are trying to find a balance between minimizing the economic damage caused by new restrictions and controlling the spread of the virus.

The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has warned that rapid home tests for covid-19 are more likely to be false negatives with the omicron variant than earlier strains.