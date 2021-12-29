Why City, even with BRL 350 million after selling the jewel to Barcelona, ​​does not go after top scorer in January

Manchester City leads the Premier League with a scheme without a fixed striker, which should continue at least until the end of the season.

It’s not in the plans of the Manchester City to replace Ferran Towers in the European winter transfer window in January. The efforts of the current champion and leader of the Premier League, according to sources heard by ESPN, will be in hire a center forward only at the end of the season.

Torres was announced on Tuesday (28) as a reinforcement of the Barcelona, what paid 55 million euros (R$ 350 million at the current price) to City. The business can yield others 10 million euros (BRL 63 million) if the Spaniard achieves goals in the new club.

But the even unexpected financial injection does not change City’s planning, which is on Wednesday (29) the last game of 2021, away from home, against the Brentford, with exclusive broadcast to Star+ subscribers. The club will use the money from the sale of Towers to increase its resources in the next window.

The club is still interested in Harry Kane, who could not get out of the tottenham last summer, while also maintaining Erling Haaland, of Borussia Dortmund, in a potential hit list for the next season.

Who will benefit from this is Cole Palmer, 19 years old jewel from the City base and who should gain a bigger role in the cast during the final half of the season. Pep Guardiola is an admirer of the boy, whom he put to play ten times this year. He has two goals as a professional.

Without a typical striker in the squad, City defend a phase beyond positive against Brentford. They are nine Premier League victories in a row, which gives the club a margin of six points for the Liverpool, who lost to Leicester on Tuesday. The advantage could grow to nine points in case of another victory this afternoon.

But even that doesn’t make Guardiola relax. At the press conference before Wednesday’s match, the coach refuted any argument that City have a large amount of weight in the fight for yet another English title.

“Now we have straight games, on December 29th and January 1st, both away from home against tough and difficult opponents,” said the coach. “The Premier League is like that, so it’s the most satisfying competition to win. You play against the biggest teams in the country, under different circumstances, and you need to sort that out.”