Why Ferran Torres has entered Barcelona history without playing a single minute

Barcelona have signed forward Ferran Torres, who was at Manchester City

THE Barcelona, even in the worst financial crisis in its history, opened its coffers and paid 55 million euros, the equivalent of R$ 355 million, to hire Ferran Torres, a striker who was in the Manchester City.

The curious thing is that the new reinforcement doesn’t even need to debut with the shirt coolie to go down in Barça history. After all, he became the most expensive Spaniard ever hired by the club since 1899, the year the association was founded.

Before Ferran Torres, the leader of the ranking was David Villa, also a striker, for whom Barça paid Valencia €43 million in 2010. The number 7 shirt became a key part of Pep Guardiola’s team until he left in 2013.

The winner of the podium for Barcelona’s most expensive natives is Cesc Fàbregas. created in La Masía, the midfielder left early for Arsenal, but was bought back in 2011 for €36.3 million. He left Camp Nou again in 2014, after accumulating titles.

See Barcelona’s most expensive Spanish-born players:*

1 – Ferran Torres (2021) – 55 million

2 – David Villa (2010) – 43 million

3 – Cesc Fàbregas (2011) – 36.3 million

4 – Paco Alcacer (2016) – 32 million

5 – Gerard López (2000) – 23 million

6 – Pedri (2019) – 21.4 million

7 – Aleix Vidal (2015) – 18.2 million

8 – Alfonso (2000) – 18 million

9 – Dani Garcia (1999) – 16 million

10 – Jordi Alba (2012) – 15 million

*In millions of euros