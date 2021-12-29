Why India Banned Mother Teresa of Calcutta’s NGO Funding

Abhishek Pratap 4 hours ago

Missionaries of Charity staff distribute food

Credit, Getty Images

Photo caption,

The Missionaries of Charity group operates community kitchens, schools and nursing homes in India

The government of India has refused to renew the foreign funding license for a charity founded by Mother Teresa.

The Missionaries of Charity (or Missionaries of Charity) group has thousands of nuns overseeing projects such as homes for abandoned children, schools and clinics.

On Christmas Day, India’s Ministry of Interior announced that it has not renewed the registration due to “adverse information”.

Hindus have long accused the charity of using its programs to convert people to Christianity.

