Why is it raining so much in Bahia?

In recent days, Bahia has been punished for heavy rains. To give you an idea, in Itamaraju, a city located in the southern region of the state, it rained 500 mm in just four days, more than double the average for December. In Salvador, the state capital, the rain has also passed the average for this month.

According to the National Institute of Meteorology (Inmet), the heavy rains in the state can be explained by the phenomenon that happens every year called the South Atlantic Convergence Zone (ZCAS), which is intensified and more frequent due to La Niña, causing rains with more volume and longer duration.

This phenomenon is one of the main weather systems rain in Brazil during the summer. The ZCAS is formed by a band of clouds that normally starts in the south of the Amazon – from where it takes all the humidity – and goes to the Southeast region, also covering the Midwest.

When located further south than normal, ZCAS affects the states of Paraná and Santa Catarina, for example; when further north, as now, it affects Bahia, Piauí and Maranhão.

Emergency situation

Last Sunday (December 26), Governor Rui Costa (PT) included, through a new state decree, another 47 municipalities in emergency situation due to heavy rains, totaling 72. Until Saturday (12/25) , only 25 cities were on the list.

It is worth noting that of the total of 72 municipalities, 58 of them are also in crisis situation due to the floods. So far, the rains in Bahia have left at least 20 people dead and more than 430 thousand people were hit by heavy rains across the state.

Anagé;

Angical;

Arataca;

Aurelino Leal;

Barra do Choça;

Belo Campo;

Brejolândia;

Caatiba;

Caetanos;

Camacan;

Sugarcane trees;

Coaraci;

Cotegipe;

Darius Meira;

Firmino Alves;

Blue Forest;

Gandu;

Governor Mangabeira;

Ibicaraí;

Ibipeba;

Igrapiúna;

Iguaí;

Ipiau;

Itabuna;

Itaju do Colonia;

Itapé;

Itapetinga;

Itapitanga;

Itaquara;

Itororó;

Jequié;

Jussiape;

Lafaiete Coutinho;

Manoel Vitorino;

Marcionílio Souza;

Miracles;

Brazil wood;

Potions;

Santanopolis;

Santa Inês;

Sapeaçu;

Ubaira;

Ubatã;

Uruçuca;

Valencia;

Victory of the Conquest;

Wanderley.

