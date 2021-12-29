Will Russia invade Ukraine again? | World

No one will be surprised if a conflict between Russia and Ukraine does indeed occur in 2022: leaders of the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union and Ukraine itself have warned that the Russians could invade Ukrainian territory once again.

Russia is positioning its army close to the Ukrainian border so that it can act comprehensively, said William Burns, the head of the CIA, the US intelligence service.

An eventual invasion could take place in late January, according to Ukrainian Defense Minister Oleksiy Reznikov.

This would not be the first invasion: in 2014, Russia took over the Ukrainian region of Crimea.

This year, the Russians have been carrying out military exercises near the border, raising speculation about the possibility of an invasion.

The Ukrainian government claims that Russia has sent tanks and war equipment to the region where separatists are fighting Ukrainian forces;

Russia deployed about 90,000 troops to the Crimea region, which the Russians invaded in 2014. That number could quickly double. Over Christmas, Russia announced that more than 10,000 soldiers had completed the exercises.

Why Russia has pretensions in the region?

There is an ethnic issue for Russians: Ukraine is an important region for Russian nationhood. The region where the federation that became known as Kievan Rus, the cradle of the Slav nation, was located in Ukraine, says Danielle Makio, a researcher at Unesp.

There is also a question of geography: Ukraine would allow easier access for Russia to access the Black Sea, which is important for commercial sea routes (the Black Sea gives access to the Mediterranean, for example).

Furthermore, Ukraine is between Western Europe and Russia, and for the Russians it is important to have a “buffer” region that will eventually guarantee a defense of an offensive entry, says Makio.

Russia says it is free to move its forces into its territory as it sees fit and denies that it is planning a full-scale attack.

The Ukrainian government is preparing its reservists for conflict.

An invasion will always be on the horizon, but the chance of Russia actually invading Ukraine in the coming months is slim, says Danielle Makio, the researcher at Unesp.

“I don’t see Russia as a country that would be able to sustain an invasion. After entering a country, you need to secure yourself there. This is very costly, both financially and politically,” she says.

Russia has already faced a boycott by the West for having invaded a part of Ukraine in 2014, Crimea. Since then, there have been conflicts between separatists in a region in eastern Ukraine, the Donbass. The country’s government accuses Russia of supporting these separatists. The clashes have already left more than 13,000 dead.

However, says Makio, there were other issues at stake at the time (she cites, for example, the nuclear deal with Iran), which caused Western countries (especially the US) not to respond more firmly.