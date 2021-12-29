winners can now provide bank details

Winners of the last Nota Legal drawing have until June 22, 2022 to indicate the bank details that will be used to deposit cash prizes. The award took place on the 24th of this month and distributed R$ 3 million to registered participants who made purchases by placing their CPF on the bill.

In total, the GDF program placed 12,600 tickets in a raffle. Prizes ranged between R$100 and R$500 thousand. The highest prize in the second draw of the Nota Legal of 2021 was for a bill of R$ 87.85 requested by a resident of Asa Norte in a purchase at the Brazilian Ice Cream store, on Rua 7 Norte, in Águas Claras.

Two other winners will each receive the second highest prize, of R$ 200 thousand. Those awarded are: a resident of Asa Norte, who made a purchase of R$49.99 at C&A at ParkShopping; and another for Guará 2, which spent R$13.16 at the Veneza supermarket, on QE 15.

The Secretariat of Economy (SEEC) will make payments as the bank details are made by the winners. On the program’s website, the winners must indicate their current or savings account information to receive cash prizes.

Deposits will be divided into three stages. The first batch is for redemptions requested up to January 20, 2022. The second covers nominations made from January 21 to March 31, 2022. Finally, the third and last includes people who provided the data between April 1st and June 22, 2022. To find out if the participant was awarded, simply access the draw website.

The establishments with the highest number of draws in this edition were supermarkets and pharmacies. The administrative regions with the highest number of winners were also those that issue the most tax documents with CPF in the note: Plano Piloto and Águas Claras.

More than 900 thousand consumers participated in the second draw of the Legal Note of 2021. This total represents an increase of 9.6% compared to the previous draw. Ticketing increased by 16%. For this edition, 48 million tickets were generated, 7 million more than in the first draw of 2021.