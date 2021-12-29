With 2 deaths from H3N2 in MS, SES says there is “no reason to panic” and reinforces biosecurity measures · Jornal Midiamax

Even with two deaths recorded this Tuesday (28) by the H3N2 influenza subtype, the SES (MS Department of Health), through a video made by Colonel Marcello Fraiha, SES Military advisor, said there is no reason for the population to panic.

“It is necessary to emphasize that there is no reason to panic, because the historical series of deaths from influenza in MS, recorded since 2009, indicates that cases and deaths are below average”, said the colonel. In 2016, for example, MS even registered 103 deaths. In 2020 there were eight cases.

See the historical series:

care

However, according to Colonel Fraiha, care must be taken to avoid the transmission of the influenza virus. The precautions are very similar to those adopted to avoid Covid’s contagion. Check out:

● Sanitize your hands frequently;

● Use disposable tissue for nasal hygiene;

● Cover your nose and mouth when sneezing or coughing;

● Sanitize your hands after coughing or sneezing;

● Avoid touching eyes, nose and mouth mucous membranes;

● Do not share food, glasses, towels and personal effects;

● Avoid shaking hands, hugs and social kissing;

● Reduce unnecessary social contacts and avoid, as far as possible,

crowded environments;

● Avoiding visits to hospitals;

● Ventilate the environments.

Vaccination

Vaccination for influenza A and its subtypes is available at health centers. Children from 6 months to 6 years of age are considered priority groups. Health workers, security workers, the Armed Forces, people deprived of liberty and seniors over 60 years of age.

See the video below:

Frequently Asked Questions

Are cold and flu (flu) the same thing?

No. A cold is usually milder than the flu and can last 2 to 4 days. It also has symptoms related to upper airway involvement, but fever is less common and, when present, is of low intensity. Other symptoms may also be present, such as malaise, muscle pain and headache. As with the flu, the common cold can also present complications such as ear infections, sinusitis, bronchitis and even more serious conditions, depending on the etiologic agent causing the infection.

What is the difference between the common flu and the “flu A”?

What is popularly known as the “flu A” is actually the flu caused by the influenza A virus H1N1. In 2009, the world faced a

pandemic of this flu, with great repercussions on people’s health and overload of the health services network. Another influenza A virus that is also circulating around the world is H3N2. The flu vaccine protects against both H1N1 and H3N2 and also protects against influenza B.

What are the criteria for choosing the groups?

Priority groups are chosen taking into account the people most likely to develop complications from the flu. The criteria are built from the investigation of the profile of severe cases and cases of death from influenza.

What test should be done to prove infection by one of these types of Influenza?

The test recommended for detection of the virus is the Combined Nasal/Oropharyngeal Swab, a simple collection in which the product collected is the secretion

nasal and oral of the patient. This is made with a swab (a cotton swab slightly larger than used at home).