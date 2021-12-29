With 85% correct answers, Baba Vanga predicts tsunami, new pandemic and alien attack for 2022
Abhishek Pratap 4 hours agoNewsComments Off on With 85% correct answers, Baba Vanga predicts tsunami, new pandemic and alien attack for 20222 Views
Seer anticipated Chernobyl disaster, Princess Diana death and new coronavirus pandemic
Seer Baba Vanga gained fame for arranging important events such as the Chernobyl disaster and the death of Princess Diana. Born in Strumica, in present-day Macedonia, the prophetess died in 1996 and would have made predictions until the year 5079.
Baba Vanga would have made predictions until the year 5079 – Photo: Reproduction/ND
For 2022, she predicted the emergence of another pandemic, originating in Siberia. Still according to the writings left by her, the next year will be marked by a tsunami that will devastate Asia and Australia, in addition to an alien attack on Earth.
And there’s even more, with a serious water crisis with a shortage of drinking water in several cities around the world, as well as the increase in river pollution. According to the international media, she usually gets it right 85% of the time.
The clairvoyant would also have anticipated the coronavirus outbreak shortly before she died. The revelation was made by former rhythmic gymnastics coach from Bulgaria, Neshka Stefanova Robeva, 73, claiming that she heard from Baba Vanga: “The corona will be upon us”.
Remember the seer’s successes
The fall of the Soviet Union was also predicted by the seer. Baba claimed that conflicts between governments would lead to radical political change in the region at the time. – Jim Garamone/Reproduction/ND
The Bulgarian healer would also have anticipated the September 11, 2001 attacks on the United States. She reportedly said that saying “two steel birds” would attack the “American brothers” – Eric J. Tilford/US Navy/Reproduction/ND
Joe Biden alongside former president Barack Obama, when he was vice president. – Jonathan Ernst/Reuters
The forecasts for the North American country were recurrent: the seer would have said that the 44th president of the United States would be black – The White House/Pete Souza/Divulgação/ND
The seer reportedly anticipated North Korea’s attack on South Korea in 2010, stating that two Asian sister powers would clash in the 21st century – KCNA/Reprodução/ND