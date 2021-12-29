With 85% correct answers, Baba Vanga predicts tsunami, new pandemic and alien attack for 2022

Seer anticipated Chernobyl disaster, Princess Diana death and new coronavirus pandemic

Seer Baba Vanga gained fame for arranging important events such as the Chernobyl disaster and the death of Princess Diana. Born in Strumica, in present-day Macedonia, the prophetess died in 1996 and would have made predictions until the year 5079.

For 2022, she predicted the emergence of another pandemic, originating in Siberia. Still according to the writings left by her, the next year will be marked by a tsunami that will devastate Asia and Australia, in addition to an alien attack on Earth.

And there’s even more, with a serious water crisis with a shortage of drinking water in several cities around the world, as well as the increase in river pollution. According to the international media, she usually gets it right 85% of the time.

The clairvoyant would also have anticipated the coronavirus outbreak shortly before she died. The revelation was made by former rhythmic gymnastics coach from Bulgaria, Neshka Stefanova Robeva, 73, claiming that she heard from Baba Vanga: “The corona will be upon us”.

Remember the seer’s successes