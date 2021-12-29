With Fernandão and Amoroso’s children, Inter announces plan to defend Copinha title | International

With just a few days to go into 2022, Inter has already defined the preparation calendar for next year’s under-20 competitions. Starting with the São Paulo Junior Soccer Cup, which starts on the 4th for Colorado, current title holder. The novelty is that the category will receive athletes younger than the age limit, among them Enzo and Matteo, sons of former athletes Fernandão and Amoroso, respectively.

Just as some champion boys from Gauchão, Brasileirão and U-20 Super Cup will be promoted to the main squad, players from the U-17 team will enter the squad that allows athletes up to 20 years old. Enzo and Matteo are 18 years old, turning 19 in 2022.

– It is the beginning of a new era in the base with the exchange of the 2001 players for the 2004 players. Thus, we have the Copa São Paulo as a pre-season, with short, medium and long term goals. We are working towards the end of 2022 to have new athletes joining the professional team. In the meantime, we also continue to work on the construction of the smaller categories – highlights the sporting director Gustavo Grossi to the Inter website.

After the Copinha, Inter will dispute the Libertadores U-20 for the first time. The tournament will take place in Ecuador, between February 5th and 20th.

The São Paulo Cup starts for Colorados in the on January 4, against São Raimundo-RR, at 7:30 pm, broadcast by SporTV. Group 25 is closed by Portuguesa and União Mogi, from the host city of Mogi das Cruzes. The best two advance to the knockout.

Inter’s games at Copinha

01/04 – 7:30 pm – International x São Raimundo-RR (SporTV broadcast)

07/01 – 19:30 – International x Portuguese (SporTV broadcast)

01/10 – 5:15 pm – International x União Mogi (SporTV broadcast)

