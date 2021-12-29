With flu symptoms for a week, Civil Firefighter dies in Vilhena

He died in the early afternoon of this Tuesday, 28, at the Hospital Regional de Vilhena, where he had been admitted during the night, the Civil Fire Brigade Janice Camargo. She was 36 years old and had been suffering from a bad flu since before Christmas.



According to a family member, due to flu-like symptoms, Janice sought care at the UPA, from where she was referred to HR. There, after being medicated, she returned home. Shortly thereafter, she began to feel short of breath and returned to the hospital, where she was admitted to the normal (non-Covid) ward of the unit.



This afternoon, Janice, who was also working at the Unesc College, suffered a cardiopulmonary arrest and couldn’t resist. Her death certificate also includes a pulmonary embolism as the cause of death.



A resident of the Assossete neighborhood, the victim had three children, all underage, Janice was even considered a possible victim of the H3N2 flu, which has filled the public and private networks of Vilhena.



However, only further tests will be able to confirm or rule out the family’s suspicion that the flu would have exacerbated Janice’s health problems and caused her death. She will be buried tomorrow.



WHAT DOES THE HOSPITAL SAY

The management of the hospital where the death took place and which treated the patient’s flu-like symptoms explained to Folha do Sul On Line that the cause of death would have been “acute lung edema”. Janice’s kidney problem would have complicated her condition. The health unit rules out the action of H3N2 as the cause of death. Source: Folha do Sul On Line