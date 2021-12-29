With the advancement of Ômicron, world records daily record of Covid-19 cases

Given the increase in infections by the Ômicron variant in several countries, the world registered, on Tuesday (28), the record number of daily cases of Covid-19 since the beginning of the pandemic. 1.45 million new cases were registered in a single day around the planet.

The last two records had been registered last Thursday (23), with 983,304 cases, and on April 28, when 905,842 infections were reported.

However, the number of deaths caused by the coronavirus goes in the opposite proportion and continues to fall. Since mid-October, the moving average has added 7,000 daily deaths, a significantly lower number compared to the peak driven by the Delta variant.

With the end of the year approaching, the number of trips has increased and consequently the Ômicron variant is spreading more easily. Several European countries recorded consecutive daily case records in December.

Last Saturday (25), France reached for the first time the milestone of 100,000 infections in a single day, setting a record of 104,611 cases. The United Kingdom announced a new record of 122,186 infections last Friday (24). The Ômicron variant also caused Italy to record an increase of more than 70% in the number of coronavirus cases in the last week.

Outside Europe, New York State reported 44,431 new Covid-19 cases last Friday (24), marking a 14% increase from the previous record for daily infections.

Scientists around the world express concern about the advancement of the Ômicron variant, which is classified as “highly contagious”. In order to combat the new strain, commercial airlines from several countries canceled 6,000 over the Christmas weekend.

See images of Ômicron’s advancement around the world