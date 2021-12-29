With the advancement of Ômicron, world records daily record of Covid-19 cases

Given the increase in infections by the Ômicron variant in several countries, the world registered, on Tuesday (28), the record number of daily cases of Covid-19 since the beginning of the pandemic. 1.45 million new cases were registered in a single day around the planet.

The last two records had been registered last Thursday (23), with 983,304 cases, and on April 28, when 905,842 infections were reported.

However, the number of deaths caused by the coronavirus goes in the opposite proportion and continues to fall. Since mid-October, the moving average has added 7,000 daily deaths, a significantly lower number compared to the peak driven by the Delta variant.

With the end of the year approaching, the number of trips has increased and consequently the Ômicron variant is spreading more easily. Several European countries recorded consecutive daily case records in December.

Graph shows increase in daily Covid-19 cases around the world
Graph shows increase in daily Covid-19 cases around the world / Our World in Data

Last Saturday (25), France reached for the first time the milestone of 100,000 infections in a single day, setting a record of 104,611 cases. The United Kingdom announced a new record of 122,186 infections last Friday (24). The Ômicron variant also caused Italy to record an increase of more than 70% in the number of coronavirus cases in the last week.

Outside Europe, New York State reported 44,431 new Covid-19 cases last Friday (24), marking a 14% increase from the previous record for daily infections.

Scientists around the world express concern about the advancement of the Ômicron variant, which is classified as “highly contagious”. In order to combat the new strain, commercial airlines from several countries canceled 6,000 over the Christmas weekend.

See images of Ômicron’s advancement around the world

  • 1 in 16

    Covid-19 test lines add up to a three-hour wait in Barcelona, ​​Spain

    Credit: David Zorrakino/Europa Press via Getty Images

  • two in 16

    Doctor examines patient with Covid-19 in hospital in Codogno, Italy

    Credit: 02/11/2021 REUTERS/Flavio Lo Scalzo

  • 3 in 16

    Pedestrians cross the Westminster Bridge after new restrictions are implemented due to the Ômicron variant of the coronavirus

    Credit: , in London 11/28/2021 REUTERS/Tom Nicholson

  • 4 in 16

    Shopping in London, UK. Country suffers from the spread of the Ômicron variant.

    Credit: Reuters/May James

  • 5 in 16

    Queue to take the booster dose in London, England

    Credit: Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images

  • 6 in 16

    Covid-19 testing line in New York

    Credit: Getty Images

  • 7 in 16

    Covid-19 tests being conducted in New York

    Credit: Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

  • 8 in 16

    People wait in line for Covid-19 testing in New York

    Credit: by Liao Pan/China News Service via Getty Images

  • 9 in 16

    Queue for booster dose of Covid-19 vaccine in Saint-Quentin-En-Yvelines, France

    Credit: Chesnot/Getty Images

  • 10 in 16

    Ômicron causes increase in cases in Germany

    Credit: REUTERS/Annegret Hilse

  • 11 in 16

    With increased cases due to Ômicron, Covid-19 testing lines in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, USA

    Credit: Mike Stocker/Sun Sentinel/Tribune News Service via Getty Images

  • 12 in 16

    Shops and restaurants are empty in Haarlem, Netherlands, with the declaration of a new lockdown after the arrival of Ômicron (21 Dec 2021)

    Credit: Helene Wiesenhaan/BSR Agency/Getty Images

  • 13 in 16

    Man tests for Covid-19 in Mumbai, India, where the new variant has arrived (18 Dec. 2021)

    Credit: Satish Bate/Hindustan Times via Getty Images

  • 14 in 16

    Child receives Covid-19 vaccine in Montreal, Canada

    Credit: 11/26/2021 REUTERS/Christinne Muschi

  • 15 in 16

    Covid-19 vaccination site in Dakar, Senegal

    Credit: 7/28/2021REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

  • 16 in 16

    Senior Citizen Gets Covid-19 Pfizer-BioNTech Vaccine at Mount Athos, Greece

    Credit: 11/16/2021 REUTERS/Alexandros Avramidis

