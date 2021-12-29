Woman arrested after assaulting passengers on plane because of masks is model and former actress of ‘Baywatch’ – Monet

+



Former actress and model Patricia Cornwall, known by the name Patty Breton, in a photo from the time of Baywatch and in a record released by the US authorities (Photo: Reproduction/Disclosure)

A woman arrested after assaulting a passenger on a Delta airline plane was identified as model and former actress Patricia Cornwall, known by her stage name Patty Breton and best remembered for her appearance in the series ‘Baywatch’ (‘SOS Malibu’). The information was released by the New York Post.

Cornwall even posed nude for Playboy magazine in the early 1990s and later did her cameos on ‘Baywatch’, ending her acting career shortly thereafter. She now works at a real estate agency.

Former actress and model Patricia Cornwall, known by the name Patty Breton, in scenes from the video that show the confusion with her inside an airplane (Photo: Twitter)

The mess involving Cornwall on the flight between Tampa and Atlanta was filmed and went viral on social media. She argued with a passenger after getting annoyed at not being able to get back into her seat while a flight attendant served a meal to other passengers.

Former actress and model Patricia Cornwall, known by the name Patty Breton, in scenes from the Baywatch series (SOS Malibu) (Photo: Reproduction)

Cornwall got into an argument with the passenger next door, and the two ended up squabbling over the absence of masks on their faces. She assaulted the passenger after being called names, was arrested and had to pay a fine of US$ 20,000 to respond to the incident in freedom.

Tensions between Cornwall and the other passenger soared after he told her to sit down, calling her a “slut”. She then assaulted him, being controlled by a stewardess and other passengers.

Former actress and model Patricia Cornwall, known by the name Patty Breton, in a photo released by US authorities after her arrest (Photo: Disclosure)

According to international media, the former actress was detained by FBI representatives shortly after the plane landed at Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport in Atlanta. After she posted bail, a judge ordered her to return to Los Angeles, where she lives.

