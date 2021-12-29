Woman exposes betrayals of ex-fiancé of Sthe Matos: ‘He never paid’ – Entertainment

Tassia Brasil, a friend of Sthe Matos, detonated the influencer’s ex-fiancé, Victor Igoh, during an interview with the podcast PodZé. According to her, the boy “never paid” and would have already betrayed the ex-participant of The Farm 13 several times.

Asked about the trajectory of the famous in the reality show, the also influencer stressed that her friend “mistaken” when approaching Dynho. However, the controversy was important for her friend to get rid of her ex.

“She made a mistake, as everyone makes a mistake. But when you leave a reality show, you don’t need to be singled out for your mistakes anymore. She is aware of the mistake, she will change and do the best. I believe that everything bad in our life has the good side, and the good side of her was that finally the back of her life came out, which was Victor Igoh,” he said.

According to Tassia, the model is pretending to be a saint to surf on the fame of his ex-fiancée. “Now he’s paying dearly, Prince, but he’s nothing like that. He’s never been good, he’s always betrayed her. He’s always been mean. Today he’s giving an image that isn’t his. He’s faking it. It was deliverance.”

Wanted by the report of Portal R7, Victor Igoh’s staff did not return contact until the publication of this note. The space, however, remains open.