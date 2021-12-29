World record for covid-19 cases in seven days; WHO warns of omicron risk

The covid-19 pandemic has registered a record number of cases in the world in the last seven days, due to the omicron variant, which is highly contagious and represents a “very high risk”, according to the World Health Organization (WHO).

With 935,863 new cases per day on average over the last week, according to the AFP balance drawn up based on official information, the virus is currently circulating at an unprecedented rate.

The number is considerably higher than the previous record, recorded between April 23 and 29, with 817,000 cases a day on average, and represents a 37% increase compared to the previous week.

“The overall risk related to the new variant of omicron concern remains very high,” warned the WHO in its weekly epidemiological report.

The document highlights that the number of cases doubles every “two to three days”.

– Case records –

The majority of new infections were registered in Europe, where several countries announced new historical records on Tuesday (28).

In France, there were more than 180,000 cases; in the UK, 129,000; and almost 100,000 in Spain. Greece registered twice as many infections from Monday to Tuesday.

The rise in contagions has reached Latin America and the Caribbean, where the epidemic appeared to be in retreat for a few weeks. At the moment, contagions are accelerating in the region, which has accumulated 47 million infections and nearly 1.6 million deaths.

The spread coincides with the increase in cases of the omicron variant in Panama, Colombia, Chile, Argentina, Brazil, Paraguay, Venezuela, Mexico, Cuba and Ecuador.

In Argentina, the cases had multiplied by six since the beginning of the month and, on Tuesday, 33,902 new positives were registered, 10,000 more than the day before.

Countries in the region are trying to reinforce protection with vaccines, but also with restrictions. In Brazil, almost all state capitals canceled New Year’s festivities, the same measure announced by Mexico City’s city hall.

– New restrictions –

The omicron variant seems to cause fewer hospitalizations than the delta, which used to be dominant, according to early studies. Some scientists point out, however, that the greater number of contagions can nullify the advantage of a less dangerous variant.

On Tuesday, Catherine Smallwood, one of the leading WHO experts in Europe, told AFP that the rapid spread of omicron “will lead to a large number of hospitalizations, particularly among the unvaccinated.”

With a pandemic once again accelerating, governments are trying to find a balance between controlling the spread and containing economic damage.

Finland has banned the entry of unvaccinated foreign travelers. Sweden, Denmark and Austria require non-resident travelers to present negative tests and proof of vaccination. France will limit the validity of the “health passport” to vaccinated people.

In addition, the French government announced the mandatory use of telecommuting “whenever possible” and the closing of nightclubs for another three weeks.

Germany will implement new restrictions, including limiting meetings to ten people among the vaccinated and to just two among the unvaccinated, as well as closing nightclubs and sporting events without the presence of fans.

China, which faces an epidemic outbreak 40 days from the Beijing Winter Olympics, ordered the confinement of tens of thousands of people on Tuesday. After the city of Xi’an (north) entered a severe “lockdown” last week, tens of thousands of residents in a Yan’an city district, 300 kilometers from Xi’an, began confinement on Tuesday. -market.

Many sports leagues have been affected by the increase in cases among athletes: from the Premier League to the Spanish Football League, through the major leagues in the United States, where contagions are approaching the historic record.

President Joe Biden announced that on December 31, the US government will lift travel restrictions imposed on eight African countries (South Africa, Botswana, Zimbabwe, Namibia, Lesotho, Essuatini, Mozambique and Malawi) by the new variant , already widely propagated around the world.

The covid-19 pandemic has caused more than 5.4 million deaths worldwide since December 2019, according to an AFP balance based on official sources. WHO believes, however, that the actual number can be between two and three times this total.

