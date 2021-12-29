World surpasses 1 million cases of covid in 24 hours – International

LONDON – With the advancement of Ômicron variant at Europe it is us United States, the world passed on Monday, 27, the mark of 1 million daily cases of Covid-19 for the first time in the pandemic and this Tuesday, the 28th, the numbers once again broke records in several countries.

According to the Our World In Data platform, linked to Oxford University, 1.4 million cases of the disease were registered. United States, France and United Kingdom they are the countries with the highest number of infections in 24 hours.

At South America, the situation has worsened in the Argentina, which on Tuesday surpassed the barrier of 33,000 cases – a number that had not been seen since before the population’s vaccination program. The number of deaths, however, remains low. This Tuesday, 20 deaths were registered in the neighboring country.

THE France registered more than 180,000 cases, a day after tightening restrictions to contain Ômicron. Portugal, Italy and Spain they also returned to record very high rates of contagion.

Although scientific evidence indicates a lower risk of hospitalization and death from the new variant, World Health Organization (WHO) warned on Tuesday that admissions can overwhelm hospitals around the world simply because of the high number of infections, as the absolute numbers of hospitalized tend to grow with cases breaking records in a row.

“A rapid increase in Ômicron, such as we have seen in several countries, although combined with a slightly less severe disease, will lead to a large number of hospitalizations, especially among the unvaccinated,” said Catherine Smallwood, one of the WHO authorities in Europe.

Faced with uncertainties about the new variant first detected in late November in South Africa, countries hesitate between adopting strong restrictions or a more flexible strategy, given the signs of lesser severity of Ômicron.

“It’s too early to say whether the Ômicron wave will be more or less severe than the Delta one,” Smallwood said. “Although preliminary data on the most affected populations in Europe (England, Scotland, Denmark) show that Ômicron may give rise to a lower risk of hospitalization compared to Delta.”

Breath

Despite the fears of the WHO, some experts believe that signs that Ômicron is less severe than other variants and the peak of contagions lasts less time bring some encouragement.

John Bell, a professor of medicine at Oxford University and an adviser to the British government, believes that Ômicron covid is not the same disease as the onset of the pandemic. “The horrible scenes we saw a year ago, of full ICUs and many people dying prematurely, will no longer happen, in my opinion,” he told the BBC.

The UK, for the time being, has decided that the evidence does not justify further restrictions. Although the latest numbers in the country are incomplete because of the Christmas holiday, data published on Monday indicated that more than 300,000 new cases were registered in three days.

According to Chris Hopson, head of NHS Providers, the membership organization of the health team in England, although hospitalizations in the UK have increased, many involve patients with other illnesses who are found to be covided, often asymptomatically.

“What’s really interesting is how many are talking about the number of asymptomatic patients admitted to the hospital for other reasons and then testing positive for covid,” he said of conversations with hospital heads in a series of Twitter posts. “Some are describing this as ‘incidental covid’.”

In countries where the Ômicron outbreak started earlier, the contagion has been showing signs of slowing down. At South Africa, infections in Gauteng Province have been falling since last week and in Scandinavian countries the numbers have already started to show a downward trend. /AFP and NYT